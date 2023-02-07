Parents speak up on possible Berwick area school closure

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The fate of a Luzerne County elementary school remains uncertain. On Monday, dozens spoke out for the last time before a final decision is made by the school board.

The possible closure of Nescopeck Elementary School has been discussed for a while now, but parents are still rallying together in the hopes of keeping it open.

“People, they stick together. They help one another, people in the community, they rally up together for things that they believe in and tonight this is proof,” said Nicole Merrigan.

Parents like Nicole Merrigan voiced concerns and asked questions about the potential closure of Nescopeck Elementary School.

The hearing was held Monday night at Berwick High School in front of the school board and superintendent. More than 100 people attended.

“In this case, I have two buildings, both are underutilized that both need renovations, and we can’t afford to do both so, what’s the best way of meeting those needs and of course, the needs of the kids is what’s the most important,” said Berwick Area School District Superintendent Wendy Kupsky.

During the presentation, officials projected that it would cost more than $13 million to renovate Nescopeck Elementary School.

It’s more than 90 years old and only 161 students are currently enrolled.

“If you remember years ago, we did the same thing. We closed Orange Street and 14th Street, and we built West Berwick and we combined those two,” said Kupsky.

School officials are exploring the option of merging Nescopeck Elementary with Salem Elementary School

“The presence of a neighborhood school is important. That’s why we’re here tonight. We’re here to save. The community of Nescopeck is interested in saving this school,” said Merrigan.

The school board is set to make a final vote on the closure during an upcoming meeting in May.

