Marlton, NJ

Listeners pick surprisingly great burger joints in NJ

New Jersey is known for its food. If you don't see it that way try moving out of state. Soon you'll realize how good you had it with real pizza, pork roll egg and cheese, to die for bagels, you name it, you'll miss it. Let's talk burgers. Is there...
This Amazing Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Romantic In New Jersey

Love is in the air this week since Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Wouldn't you want to take your sweetheart to the most romantic restaurant in all of New Jersey?. There are so many amazing places to have a romantic meal, from North Jersey restaurants overlooking the New York skyline to Jersey Shore restaurants overlooking the ocean, there is no shortage of possibilities.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to

When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

