Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Reserve Valentines Day Specials With A New Jersey Irish Twist
There are so many great ideas and deals floating around for Valentine’s Day so I wanted to fill you in on a few more. If you’re stuck at procrastination station you’ll need this info before the big day! Check it out!. Needless to say, I love the...
Free Coffee This Weekend at Wawa and Dunkin’ in Honor of the Super Bowl
This weekend just got a little better. You can get a free cup of coffee at Wawa and Dunkin' in honor of the Super Bowl. Go Birds. Yes, it's true. 6ABC is reporting that all Wawa stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware are treating you to one free cup of coffee on Sunday, leading up to the big game (until kickoff at 6:30pm).
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 7 additional stores to close in New Jersey
Stores in Elizabeth, Paramus, Watchung, Marlton, Manahawkin, North Brunswick and Ramsey will be closing.
Get Ready for The 2nd Annual Restaurant Week in Ewing, NJ
Need a break from cooking? No problem. Ewing's 2nd Annual Restaurant Week kicks off on Saturday, February 25th and runs until Friday, March 3rd, according to the town's official website. Make plans now to go. This is the perfect time to discover new restaurants in town or support your favorites....
Rack ’em up: The 14 best spots to play pool in NJ
Playing pool is a lot more popular in New Jersey than we thought. We took a call the other day on a completely separate topic and the caller mentioned that she was in a pool league. Within a few minutes, the lines were jammed with people talking about their billiards...
Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ
The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic. There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas...
Listeners pick surprisingly great burger joints in NJ
New Jersey is known for its food. If you don't see it that way try moving out of state. Soon you'll realize how good you had it with real pizza, pork roll egg and cheese, to die for bagels, you name it, you'll miss it. Let's talk burgers. Is there...
This was named the best hole in the wall Mexican restaurant in NJ
Sometimes the best restaurants are off the beaten path; maybe they don’t get all the attention, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have exceptional food. The people at Cheapism.com put together a list not just of the best Mexican restaurant in each state, but the best “hole in the wall” Mexican restaurant in each state.
Wawa Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl With Free Coffee Giveaway
Hey, Eagles fans. There's one more reason to look forward to this Super Bowl Sunday. In honor of the big game, Wawa is offering free coffee at South Jersey Wawas and all New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware stores this Sunday, Feb. 12, until kickoff at 6:30 pm. Here...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Amazing South Jersey Woman is NJ’s Oldest Person at 107
Lucia DeClerck says the secret to a long life is eating nine gin-soaked raisins a day. She should know, she recently celebrated her 107th birthday. The South Jersey woman is thought to be the oldest resident of New Jersey. Jersey Shore Online caught up with DeClerck's 87-year-old son and 57-year-old...
This Amazing Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Romantic In New Jersey
Love is in the air this week since Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Wouldn't you want to take your sweetheart to the most romantic restaurant in all of New Jersey?. There are so many amazing places to have a romantic meal, from North Jersey restaurants overlooking the New York skyline to Jersey Shore restaurants overlooking the ocean, there is no shortage of possibilities.
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
This Bargain Grocery Store Just Opened a Third New Jersey Location
There's a new spot to grab your groceries in Monmouth County. It's always exciting when a new store opens up in New Jersey, especially when it's not too far from home. It's even better when it's a store we don't have many of in The Garden State. What do you...
Here Are New Jersey’s Most-Searched for Foods Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl LVII is almost here! You getting hungry yet?. I think we can all agree that food is EVERYTHING when it comes to game-watching parties. Pizza, burgers, hot wings, chips and dip, beer, soda... and for us here in New Jersey and Philadelphia, hoagies and cheesesteaks also play a big part!
Travel Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Ultimate Weekend Getaway
After this long winter is over, or even before, we're all going to want to have a weekend getaway, and now a major publication has revealed the best weekend getaway New Jersey has to offer. The weekend getaway that is suggested as the best one in the Garden State by...
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Have Been Ranked As Best In All Of NJ
I love when we find out about different national holidays that come up, just as National Bagel Day. In celebration of National Bagel Day, NJ.com makes a list of the best bagels in the state and ranks them accordingly. I swear, there’s no better place to spend National Bagel Day...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
