World's largest plane is bigger than a football field and will help the U.S. military develop hypersonic travel
CALIFORNIA - After completing its longest flight to date, the world's largest plane is nearly ready to help the United States military develop hypersonic vehicles. The aircraft, called the Stratolaunch Roc, was partly designed by former Microsoft CEO Paul Allen and boasts a wingspan larger than a football field.
Japanese Telescope Captures Image of Mysterious Spiral Flying Over Hawaii — See the Eerie Video
The illuminated swirl may be related to a SpaceX satellite launch, according to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, which captured footage with its Hawaii-based telescope A Japanese telescope positioned on top of Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, captured video of an eerie flying spiral in the night sky on Jan. 18. In the video, a small bright spot appears and slowly gets brighter and starts to dissipate into a spiral before getting small again and disappearing. The Subaru Telescope — operated by the National Astronomical Observatory...
BBC
'Whirlpool' in Hawaii sky leaves scientists puzzled
A mysterious 'whirlpool' has been filmed flying above Hawaii at night. The video was captured by an observatory in Mauna Kea on 18 January. The formation started as a small dot but then changed into a spiralling shape. Initially the swirling cloud left scientists scratching their heads, but it's now...
Kapow! Inflatable space station module blows to pieces in video explosion
Sierra Space successfully finished its third module test for the Blue Origin-led Orbital Reef private space complex for NASA, on the long road to replace the International Space Station.
Every Company Has the Potential to Enter the Space Economy. Here's How.
The space economy is worth nearly $500 billion — why wouldn't you want to get involved if you can? Use these four tips to find out how you can get started.
Gizmodo
NASA Hatches New Plan for Troubled Water-Hunting Lunar Probe
Lunar Flashlight’s journey to discover water ice on the Moon hasn’t been easy. NASA had to re-evaluate its original orbital plan on account of the probe encountering thruster performance issues and is now planning to move it to a high Earth orbit, from where the probe will only be able to scan the Moon once a month.
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX’s Super Heavy is lit, court strikes down Georgia spaceport
Welcome to Edition 5.25 of the Rocket Report! On Thursday afternoon much of the space world was tuned into South Texas, where SpaceX conducted what appeared to be a successful static-fire test of its Super Heavy rocket. This was a critical step on the pathway to a much-anticipated orbital flight test of Starship this spring. It looks like this is really happening.
