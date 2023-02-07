ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Japanese Telescope Captures Image of Mysterious Spiral Flying Over Hawaii — See the Eerie Video

The illuminated swirl may be related to a SpaceX satellite launch, according to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, which captured footage with its Hawaii-based telescope A Japanese telescope positioned on top of Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, captured video of an eerie flying spiral in the night sky on Jan. 18. In the video, a small bright spot appears and slowly gets brighter and starts to dissipate into a spiral before getting small again and disappearing.  The Subaru Telescope — operated by the National Astronomical Observatory...
'Whirlpool' in Hawaii sky leaves scientists puzzled

A mysterious 'whirlpool' has been filmed flying above Hawaii at night. The video was captured by an observatory in Mauna Kea on 18 January. The formation started as a small dot but then changed into a spiralling shape. Initially the swirling cloud left scientists scratching their heads, but it's now...
NASA Hatches New Plan for Troubled Water-Hunting Lunar Probe

Lunar Flashlight’s journey to discover water ice on the Moon hasn’t been easy. NASA had to re-evaluate its original orbital plan on account of the probe encountering thruster performance issues and is now planning to move it to a high Earth orbit, from where the probe will only be able to scan the Moon once a month.
Rocket Report: SpaceX’s Super Heavy is lit, court strikes down Georgia spaceport

Welcome to Edition 5.25 of the Rocket Report! On Thursday afternoon much of the space world was tuned into South Texas, where SpaceX conducted what appeared to be a successful static-fire test of its Super Heavy rocket. This was a critical step on the pathway to a much-anticipated orbital flight test of Starship this spring. It looks like this is really happening.
