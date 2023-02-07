ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabe Osabuohien Nets Career-High 20 Points

By Christopher Hall
Huskies Report
 3 days ago

Former West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien scores a career-20 points for the Cleveland Charge

The 2022 Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year Gabe Osabuohien scored a career-high 20-points while grabbing seven rebounds and collecting three steals for the Cleveland Charge on Monday night. It's his second career-mark within a week, notching 11 rebounds on February 6.

His five field goals and five free throws made on the night were also career-highs.

Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) reacts to the game during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

In 12 appearances this season, Osabuohien is averaging 4.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

The Toronto, Ontario, native played three seasons at West Virginia after spending two years with the University of Arkansas.

Osabuohien was a two-time Big 12 Conference All-Defensive Team selection while at WVU. In 88 career games as a Mountaineer, he averages 3.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Osabuohien scored a career-best 19 points last season (Feb. 26) against Iowa State and secured five rebounds.

Huskies Report

