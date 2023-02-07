Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter goes on a BLIND DATE!

Rhuma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) is still on the search for her next Mr Right on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So with the romance of Valentine's Day in the air, midwife Ruhma agrees to go on a blind date, arranged by Afree Durran (Syreeta Kumar), the mum of Ruhma's nephew, Hazeem.



The evening doesn't get off to a good start, when Kamil Razaq (played by ex- EastEnders star Nitin Ganatra) is late.



Ruhma considers leaving by Kamil convinces her to stay.



They end up hitting it off.



But alarm bells still ring for Ruhma.



WHY has Kamil never had any previous long-term relationships?



And why on earth would he interrupt their date to take a phonecall from his mum?!

Ex-EastEnders star Nitin Ganatra guests as Ruhma's blind date on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is annoyed after Jamie Clapton (Zak Ghazi-Torbati) cut short their phonecall.



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) encourages lodger Luca not to give up with Jamie.



But stubborn Luca is convinced Jamie is just stringing him along, and decides to ignore his follow-up phonecalls!



So how will Luca react when Jamie unexpectedly turns-up on the doorstep?

Luca gets a SURPRISE visit from Jamie on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is in for a surprise when her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), invites her out for a romantic dinner in a last ditch attempt to save their marriage!



Kirsty has already made it clear she wants Rich gone from the family home.



But will Rich's romantic gesture lead the surgery receptionist to have a change of heart?

Kirsty's co-workers are confused about what's going on between her and Rich on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

PLUS, romance is also in the air for Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson).



She returns home to find her husband, Rob (Chris Walker) has left her a trail of rose petals to follow...



A romantic interlude could be just what Karen and Rob need after the drama of the past few weeks!

Rob gets romantic on Valentine's Day on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer