Home and Away spoilers: Is Justin Morgan out to SABOTAGE golf rival John?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is determined to WIN the upcoming charity golf tournament against rival, John Palmer (Shane Withington) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Justin has even made a $1000 bet with John on the outcome of the tournament!



But as the day of the charity fundraiser approaches, is Justin's cocky confidence starting to fade?



Desperate to complete his team with a final player, Justin recruits surfer dude Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), who has no previous golfing experience.



Dean is only onboard because there's a chance of winning a car in the competition.



So when Justin sees John out for a practice session with team members, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), he starts to get nervous...



On the night before the tournament, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and his girlfriend, Kirby, become suspicious when Justin arrives home late at night.



WHERE has Justin been?



Will his competitive side see him resort to desperate measures in order to win?

Palmer's Putters have got rival Justin running scared on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is off in search of a country wedding venue for his and Felicity Newman's (Jacqui Purvis) upcoming Big Day.



It's all part of Tane's plan to SURPRISE Felicity.



But on such short notice, can Tane pull off the surprise and find the perfect setting?

Tane goes in search of the perfect wedding venue on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) wants to try and remain friends with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri).



Xander's sister, Rose, is unconvinced that former lovers can be friends.



But Xander is determined to prove her WRONG!



Xander approaches local gym trainer Stacey to hang out again.



With unresolved feelings still between them, will one thing lead to another for Xander and Stacey, and see them head for the bedroom again?

Can Xander and Stacey remain just good friends on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5