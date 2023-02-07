Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman plays MATCHMAKER!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is excited after interrupting an almost kiss between her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), and best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Is there a chance that the romance between copper Cash and musician Eden isn't over, after all?



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity decides that the pair just need a helping hand in getting the ex-lovers back together!



Cash and Eden have been trying to ignore the unresolved sexual tension between them, while investigating the theft of the wedding dresses that Eden borrowed for bride-to-be Felicity to try on.



If anyone can crack this case, it's Summer Bay's super cop, Cash!



After finding the dresses for sale online, Cash goes undercover with Police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), to pose as an engaged couple.



Will Cash and Rose put on a convincing performance to trick the thief?



And will Felicity sprinkle enough matchmaking magic to officially reunite Cash and Eden?

Cash goes undercover on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is getting bored being on forced bed rest, after tripping and falling down the steps at Salt.



Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) doesn't want to risk his and Ziggy's unborn baby any more.



But enough is enough for Ziggy, who borrows Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) car to go for a spin!



Dean is furious when he finds out.



But Ziggy makes it clear that she's not the stay-at-home type!



If she and Dean are going to start their own family, Ziggy wants to make a very important puchase.



But WHAT is it?

Dean remains worried about Ziggy after her terrible tumble on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) starts to become suspicious about what his fiancee Felicity and nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) are plotting.



Nikau drops a hint that Felicity is going to honour who Tane is and where he comes from on the couple's Big Day.



Moved by Felicity's kind gesture, Tane decides he also wants to plan a wedding SURPRISE for his future wife.



WHAT does Tane have in mind?

Tane starts planning a wedding surprise for Felicity on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5