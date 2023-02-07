Doctors spoilers: There's a NEW boss at The Mill!

Dr Nina Bulsara (played by ex- Coronation Street star Wendi Peters) was last seen trapped with Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) during the EXPLOSION at the medical conference on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But little do the staff at The Mill realise, they are about to start seeing a LOT more of Nina...



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Nina makes a visit to The Mill and regales the surgery staff with her experience during the explosion.



However, Nina also happens to be at the surgery on business and has a BIG announcement to make...



She's the NEW business partner that bosses Zara and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) have decided to bring in.



She's the new boss!



Of course, this is the first anyone has heard about Nina being hired.



Will she get a warm welcome?



Or have Zara and Daniel got some explaining to do?

Surprise! Nina is introduced as the new bosslady at the surgery on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), recently waved their son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), off on a new life with the army.



However, they're in for a surprise when Ollie unexpectedly returns home!



WHY is Ollie back from the army?



Has he QUIT?



Will the truth be revealed during a family lunch?



And should Kirsty and Rich come clean to Ollie about the status of their marriage?

Kirsty tries to find out why Ollie has returned home on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Romance could be on the cards for Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) when an old work colleague, Sam Worrall (Bill Jones, recently seen on the BBC series, Sherwood ), asks her out.



Scarlett agrees to go for a drink with Sam.



But little does she know, the lad is receiving dating advice from a ''seduction guru'', Pete Farnsworth (Darren Jeffries, who played Sam 'OB' O'Brien on Hollyoaks ).



Will Pete's so-called expert advice spell disaster for Sam and Scarlett's first date?

Scarlett goes out on a date on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Holloaks star Darren Jeffries guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer