Home and Away spoilers: Remi Carter panics when Bree goes MISSING!

By Simon Timblick
 4 days ago

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is determined to protect his married lover, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) from her violent husband, Jacob, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Jacob, who is currently working away from Summer Bay, has been left furious after Bree reported him to the Police for domestic violence.

Jacob has been served with an AVO and warned to keep his distance from Bree.

However on today's episode of the Aussie soap, hospital doctor Bree gets an alarming phonecall.

Jacob has not turned-up for work and has gone AWOL...

WHERE is Jacob?

WHAT is he planning?

Remi steps in to make sure Bree is not left alone.

But she insists on going out to pick-up some takeaway food.

However, when Bree fails to return, Remi starts to panic that something TERRIBLE has happened...

Remi is determined to protect Bree from Jacob on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still in the bad books after his poor sportsmanship at the charity golf tournament.

Justin's girlfrend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is not about to just accept his feeble apologies!

Team rival, John Palmer (Shane Withington), was crowned the winner of the fundraising event after CCTV footage exposed Justin sabotaging John's golf buggy!

Actions speak louder than words.

Justin is going to have to earn back everyone's respect and trust.

So in an act of kindness, Justin makes his pregnant garage employee, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) a generous offer.

WHAT is Justin planning to do?

WHAT can Justin do to make amends for his bad behaviour on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

There's an unexpected SURPRISE in store for pregnant Ziggy on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

