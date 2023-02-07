ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KQED

Hospitals Struggling To Stay Afloat Across California

Many Hospitals Facing Uncertain Future Over Fiscal Concerns. Half of California hospitals are losing money everyday. Madera Community Hospital is just the latest to close due to financial issues. And experts predict many more will follow across the state. Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED. Emergency Hospital Declaration Lifted In Fresno County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation

February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

New elder financial fraud legislation proposed in California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — New proposed legislation could help elderly San Diegans tricked into giving money to scammers. Senate Bill 278, proposed by State Sen. Bill Dodd, would clarify that victims of financial elder abuse “can continue to hold institutions accountable when they should have known of the fraud but negligently assisted in the transfer anyway.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 8 KFMB

California policies mirrored in the State of the Union

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden recognized California hero Brandon Tsay for stopping the Monterey Park mass shooter from continuing his spree. “He wrestled the semi automatic pistol away from the gunman who had already killed 11 people in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Insurance report: California has second-worst drivers in U.S.

According to a new insurance company study, California has some of the worst drivers in the country. And some of the worst cities are in Southern California.Insurance company QuoteWizard crunched the numbers and found California has the second-worst drivers in the country.Four specific categories were analyzed: Number of accidents; number of citations; speeding tickets; and DUIs.Utah was ranked the worst driving state in the nation. Connecticut was ranked best in the U.S.Worst drivers in California:Santa ClaritaOrangeHuntington BeachFullertonSimi ValleyBest drivers in California:GlendaleVictorvilleSan Bernardino
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.

(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement

From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang:  California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts.  Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?

The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts

SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
governing.com

Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California

(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
