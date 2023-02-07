Read full article on original website
In California Hospitals, Masks Stay On — At Least, For Now
It's unclear how long masks will be required in healthcare settings.
KQED
Hospitals Struggling To Stay Afloat Across California
Many Hospitals Facing Uncertain Future Over Fiscal Concerns. Half of California hospitals are losing money everyday. Madera Community Hospital is just the latest to close due to financial issues. And experts predict many more will follow across the state. Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED. Emergency Hospital Declaration Lifted In Fresno County.
Opinion: Elderly Prisoners Who Have Changed Shouldn’t Be Left to Die in Jail
In September, a 74-year-old prisoner named Woodrow died after more than 40 years of punishment. To the guards and prison staff, Woodrow’s death was routine. It meant nothing more than another available bed and the nuisance of having to inventory his meager possessions. To the wheelchair- and walker-bound prisoners...
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
pajaronian.com
Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
goldrushcam.com
California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation
February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
What a 74-year-old’s death in prison says about California’s elderly parole program
Between 2014 and 2020, California's elderly parole program had a 19% release rate. Many of these incarcerated seniors are dying or will die in prison, despite extremely low recidivism rates for their age group.
News-Medical.net
‘The country is watching’: California homeless crisis looms as Gov. Newsom eyes political future
Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it's hard to square California's $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted boats repurposed as shelter line one...
California running out of time to compensate sterilization victims, advocates say
In 2021 California became the third state to approve a reparations program for victims of forced sterilization. However, some advocates are concerned most victims won't receive their payout before the $4.5 million program ends. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard shares the latest.Feb. 9, 2023.
Sacramento Observer
Black Educators In California Say State Budget Reaffirms Black Students Don’t Matter
Late last week, a coalition of Black educators, legislators and students stood on the steps of the State Capitol to underscore the academic structures that have consistently underserved 80,000 Black students in California. “We’re tired of being invisible,” said Dr. Margaret Fortune, founder of Fortune School based in Sacramento. Fortune...
Gimme Shelter: Can an obscure law unleash a lot more housing in California?
With a majority of housing plans out of compliance with state housing law, developers could theoretically use a little-known law to kick building into high gear. On this week’s podcast, a housing law expert breaks down the untested “builder’s remedy.”
San Diego Channel
New elder financial fraud legislation proposed in California
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — New proposed legislation could help elderly San Diegans tricked into giving money to scammers. Senate Bill 278, proposed by State Sen. Bill Dodd, would clarify that victims of financial elder abuse “can continue to hold institutions accountable when they should have known of the fraud but negligently assisted in the transfer anyway.”
News 8 KFMB
California policies mirrored in the State of the Union
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden recognized California hero Brandon Tsay for stopping the Monterey Park mass shooter from continuing his spree. “He wrestled the semi automatic pistol away from the gunman who had already killed 11 people in...
Insurance report: California has second-worst drivers in U.S.
According to a new insurance company study, California has some of the worst drivers in the country. And some of the worst cities are in Southern California.Insurance company QuoteWizard crunched the numbers and found California has the second-worst drivers in the country.Four specific categories were analyzed: Number of accidents; number of citations; speeding tickets; and DUIs.Utah was ranked the worst driving state in the nation. Connecticut was ranked best in the U.S.Worst drivers in California:Santa ClaritaOrangeHuntington BeachFullertonSimi ValleyBest drivers in California:GlendaleVictorvilleSan Bernardino
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do you need another COVID booster? We asked California infectious disease experts and the CDC
The end of the coronavirus’ spread may be unforeseeable — and questions about vaccines and boosters continue. After publishing a COVID Q&A with Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious disease at UC Davis Health, The Bee continued to receive more questions — this time about the bivalent booster.
KABC
California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.
(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement
From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang: California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts. Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?
The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts
SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
governing.com
Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California
(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
