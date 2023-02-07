Read full article on original website
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral Services Announced for Slain Milwaukee Police OfficerJessica McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Jae Crowder Tweets After Suns Finally Trade Him
The Phoenix Suns have officially parted ways with Jae Crowder. He - per usual - expressed his views via Twitter.
Milwaukee Bucks trading Khris Middleton ‘a possibility’ at NBA trade deadline: 3 possible targets
Some around the NBA believe the Milwaukee Bucks could use All-Star Khris Middleton as a chip in a potential blockbuster
Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade
The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Report: Pacers acquire Jordan Nwora from Milwaukee Bucks in trade
The Pacers made their first move of the trade deadline on Thursday morning
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Joe Mazzulla plans to play Giannis Antetokounmpo all 48 minutes in the All-Star Game
Could Giannis be in for a long night come the All-Star Game?
RUMOR: Bucks showing interest in former MVP ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks
It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
TRADE: Milwaukee Bucks Sending Veteran Guard To Indiana Pacers
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are trading George Hill to the Indiana Pacers.
Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas
D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Cam Reddish joins another Blue Devil in Portland
Former Duke basketball one-and-done forward Cam Reddish hasn't been injured. Nonetheless, the last time he played a single minute for the New York Knicks was way back in early December. And barring some unforeseen trade back to New York down the road, that will remain the last time Reddish plays ...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pops up on injury report ahead of clash vs. LeBron James, Lakers
LeBron James is on cloud nine right now after he finally surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers will return to action on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks and you can be sure that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will want to rain on LeBron’s parade when they face off on the basketball court.
Updated NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants List
New York Knicks big man Jericho Sims has accepted an invite to the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend after Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe decided not to participate in the event.
