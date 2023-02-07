ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade

The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks

It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
BlueDevilCountry

Cam Reddish joins another Blue Devil in Portland

Former Duke basketball one-and-done forward Cam Reddish hasn't been injured. Nonetheless, the last time he played a single minute for the New York Knicks was way back in early December. And barring some unforeseen trade back to New York down the road, that will remain the last time Reddish plays ...
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pops up on injury report ahead of clash vs. LeBron James, Lakers

LeBron James is on cloud nine right now after he finally surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers will return to action on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks and you can be sure that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will want to rain on LeBron’s parade when they face off on the basketball court.
