ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhf2p_0kegmtEe00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store.

Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue.

UL Lafayette student quits school after service dog denied access on campus

If you can help police identity the woman, you are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3np7pe_0kegmtEe00

All callers remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 8

pop
2d ago

Yet big corporations steal every dam day in millions,, but you go after the low level criminals,, totally not worth the news ,, find something better to write about

Reply
4
Noel Foreman
3d ago

Arrest her and make fines unbelievable high plus jail time ! Shoplifting is becoming a major crime that hurts businesses ! In the past the courts would give give people a slap on the wrist , small fines and they would do it again and again !

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
MARKSVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
cenlanow.com

APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges

MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
MARKSVILLE, LA
iheart.com

Opelousas Man Arrested For Stealing Squirrel Monkeys From Zoo

An Opelousas man is in custody for the theft of a dozen squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana in Broussard. With the help of the Opelousas police, Broussard detectives arrested 61-year-old Joseph Randell for burglary and 12 counts of animal cruelty. Surveillance video from the zoo helped detectives to identify Randell as...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy