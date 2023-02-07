Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Driver Crashes Into House, Vehicle Catches Fire Early Thursday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded a collision involving a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire on Thursday, February 9, around 1am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Woodwell Road in Layhill. Arriving firefighters pulled the driver out while simultaneously extinguishing the fire and there was little or no fire extension to house. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist dead after crash, fire with school bus in Prince George’s County
CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors were in disbelief after witnessing a deadly crash involving a school bus and a motorcyclist. Police and firefighters spent hours investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon. The Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS department said the bus collided with what a motorcycle at Brandywine Road and […]
NBC Washington
‘It Just Happened Out of Nowhere': Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Prince George's School Bus
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a school bus in Prince George’s County. The motorcycle crashed into the front of the school bus, which caught fire, on Brandywine Road at Willow Way in Clinton. Chopper4 showed the front of the bus was charred. Flames blocked the front...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Deck Fire Friday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a deck fire Friday morning around 1:30am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire occurred at a home in the 6000 blk of Stonehenge Pl, off Josiah Henson Pkwy, in North Bethesda. All occupants made it out of the home safely and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be improperly discarded smoking materials.
wfmd.com
Traffic Control Coming To Local Intersection
New stop signs will be installed. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes are coming to the intersection of Christophers Crossing, Walter Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way. The Frederick County Division of Public Works, Traffic and Permit Section, says starting on February 15th, all vehicles approaching that intersection must stop. Currently, motorists coming from Water Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way are required to stop, but not those from Christophers Crossing.
fox5dc.com
Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
Pair Found Dead In Lanham Fire
Two adults were found dead in a Prince George's County house fire overnight, officials said early Friday, Feb. 10. The blaze brought firefighters to a home on the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive in Lanham around 1:50 a.m., county fire officials said. There, flames shot out of a two-story split...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Armed Robbery That Occurred Early Thursday Morning
On February 9, at approximately 3:30 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of an armed robbery. The victim was waiting at the bus stop when he was approached by two unknown suspects who demanded property while brandishing a handgun. The victim complied and the suspects left the area on foot. The victim was not seriously physically injured during the armed robbery.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Car Theft That Occurred While Driver Was Delivering Food
On February 7, at approximately 6:40 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 7000 block of Carroll Avenue for the report of a stolen auto. The victim was delivering food when his vehicle was stolen. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a 2019 gray Honda Civic, VA Tag #TTU1834. Case #230006278.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Robberies of Four Food Trucks; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division and Takoma Park Criminal Investigations Division are investigating a series of commercial robberies that began in January 2023. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects believed to be responsible for multiple food truck robberies in Montgomery County and Takoma Park.
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
Passenger Killed When Cargo Train Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Prince William County
One person is dead after a driver in Prince William County disregarded a stop sign and was struck by a cargo train, police announced.Manassas resident Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, was killed shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 after the Chevrolet Silverado he was traveling in was stru…
Passenger killed after truck hit by train in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on Kapp Valley Way when he ignored a stop sign in front of railroad tracks. As the truck crossed the track, it was struck by an oncoming cargo train. The impact caused the truck to land several hundred feet away from the railroad crossing.
Driver caught going 114 mph on Interstate 66, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) took to Twitter to call out a driver they say was going more than 85 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 66. According to a tweet from PWCPD, the driver was caught going 114 miles per...
Road Rager Confesses To Dump Truck Ambush On GW Memorial Parkway: Authorities
Officials say that a Maryland man who pulled out multiple weapons during a road rage incident on the George Washington Memorial Parkway could spend years behind bars.Frederick resident Juan Marcus Smith, 58, was driving on the parkway when he was involved in a minor crash with a dump truck that was…
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket
A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Crash between truck, train leaves 1 dead in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after the car he was riding in was hit by a passing cargo train in Haymarket Monday night, according to police. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash happened in the area of James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
22 people displaced after massive fire at apartment complex in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An accidental Fairfax County apartment fire that sparked early Sunday has left 22 people without a place to call home. Firefighters with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the apartment, located on Little River Turnpike, in the Annandale area, around 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 5. Upon arrival, they found a three-story, garden-style apartment building visibly in flames from the third floor and extending into the attic.
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Head-On Crash After Driving Wrong Way In Calvert County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Maryland Route 4 and Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
Comments / 2