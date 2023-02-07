SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO