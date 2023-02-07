ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner Shares New Look at His Physical Therapy After Snowplow Accident

By Jenna Anderson
 3 days ago

Jeremy Renner has shared the latest update on his recovery from his recent snowplow accident. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to post a photo of his "physical therapy Sunday", with a number of devices and exercise equipment he is using in the process. This comes after Renner had previously revealed on January 21st that he had returned home from the hospital and was beginning to undergo physical therapy.

(Photo: Jeremy Renner / Instagram)

A police statement that was released on January 25th outlined the specifics of what happened in Renner's accident, after the emergency break on the snowplow he was riding did not work. When Renner's nephew was in the line of it, Renner jumped into action to save him, and accidentally got crushed.

"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."

"Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," it continues. "He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully." After that, the Snowcat rolled over him and he received significant injuries. "The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."

Renner has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe essentially since its inception, portraying Clint Barton / Hawkeye beginning with 2011's Thor. He most recently appeared as the character in a Hawkeye Disney+ series . His roles also include Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, The Bourne Legacy, and Wind River. He also stars in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown , the second season of which made its debut last month , and has a Disney+ exclusive reality show, Rennervations , which is set to arrive this year .

What do you think of Jeremy Renner's latest post following his snowplow accident? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Our thoughts continue to be with Renner and his family during this time.

Comments / 39

Guest
2d ago

Comedy of errors with panic and adrenalin usually ends bad. When dealing with heavy equipment you can never take anything for granted. Get Well soon.

Reply
9
Cat Fish
1d ago

I hope he returns but he will never ever going to be the same again. Once you broken a bone so easy to break it again. This man broke just about every bone in his body but his spirit. 🙏

Reply
3
Julie Burdo
1d ago

I ❤️ Jeremy. So glad that he is on the mend. 🙏🏻🙏🏻I just wish that they could get the story straight. It's different every time I hear it.

Reply
4
