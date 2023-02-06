Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. Voices of Hope partnered with other agencies to get a Narcan vending machine placed in the jail. It’s the second machine they’ve placed around central Kentucky and officials say they are making a difference.
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
wymt.com
UK researchers partner with non-profit for study on drug use
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has the second highest drug overdose death rate in the united states, right behind neighboring West Virginia, according to the CDC. Now, UK researchers want to include those who use drugs or people in recovery to help them further their studies. “The significance of this...
wymt.com
Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slot machines are illegal in Kentucky. But the debate over slot machine look-a-likes known as “gray machines” is heating up in Frankfort. Supporters want the machines regulated and taxed, while opponents want them banned. The proponents of these machines say they’re legal and provide...
wymt.com
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding. It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.
wymt.com
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance. Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012, and was moved to state assistance in December 2019. Board members...
wymt.com
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
wymt.com
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
wymt.com
Kentucky snaps SEC win streak in double-digit loss to Arkansas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats fell to Arkansas in their first conference loss in seven games. Kentucky came up short in a physical battle against the Razorbacks, ending a six-game SEC win streak with the 88-73 loss. Oscar Tshiebwe had a low-scoring performance with just seven points and seven...
