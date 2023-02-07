Read full article on original website
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
Soccer Consolidates in Wright County
One of the fastest growing sports in the United States will bring together the three schools in Wright County. Soccer has become a staple sport in the Midwest, especially in high school and college. In Wright County, Belmond-Klemme Community Schools put together a program to adapt to the changing needs of the communities it serves. The program saw success in its first year and now other schools in the county want in according to Belmond-Klemme Community Schools Superintendent Dan Frazier.
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
Cedar Falls developer proposing 31-acre senior living facility in Iowa City
Iowa City residents may have another option for senior and assisted living in western Iowa City. The Western Home Communities is proposing to rezone 31.2 acres of vacant land east of Camp Cardinal Road and north of Gathering Place Lane into a building with 32 beds and 20 townhome-style units. A shared alley and parking would also be included.
❄Winter Storm Watch Continues for Floyd, Franklin and Butler counties❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in portions of east central into northeast Iowa.
Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann/Thursday February 9th
Belmond-Klemme Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream. North Union Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM LM Video Stream. Iowa State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia 5:00 PM Airtime 6:05 PM Tipoff KIOW. Thursday, February 9th. 1A Regional Basketball GT-RA at North Iowa 7:00 PM KIOW. 1A...
Garner Sets Max Levy Hearing
The City Council of Garner has set a date and time for the max property tax levy hearing. According to Mayor Tim Schmidt, the hearing is necessary for Garner residents to understand and know about the levy. Schmidt wants Garner residents to attend the meeting to understand the “hows” and...
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Ryan L. Fjelstad
Ryan L. Fjelstad, age 47, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his home in Lake Mills, surrounded by his loving family, with the care and comfort of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A service celebrating Ryan’s life will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Bethany...
Volunteer Bald Eagle Nest Monitors Needed in Northeast Iowa
The Iowa DNR is looking for volunteers to help monitor bald eagle nests in several northeast Iowa counties. Program coordinator Stephanie Shepherd said, “With more than 1000 wildlife species in the state, we just don’t have enough staff in the DNR to adequately monitor all the vulnerable species that need attention. This is where community scientists play a crucial role.”
LD's Filing Station says it will reopen 'soon' in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A popular North Iowa restaurant closed by arson says it is reopening soon. LD’s Filing Station was shut down after a fire was set inside the restaurant by Lil’Robert Vincent Barns of Mason City. Law enforcement says Barnes stole a change machine from K&R Car Wash on March 13, 2022, set a fire at LD’s Filling Station on March 17, 2022, and set a fire at the Coin Laundry on 12th Street NE on March 20, 2022.
Mason City police asking residents to register their home surveillance cameras
MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are inviting Mason City residents to register their privately-owned surveillance cameras to help out with future criminal investigations. The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says they hope the new Community Camera Program will help speed up the process of a neighborhood canvass. Officers will be able to use the program’s database to determine if there are registered cameras at homes in the immediate area where an incident occurred.
Power Briefly Interrupted by a Traffic Accident
Around 8am, the area experienced a power outage caused by a downed power pole from a traffic accident. The loss of power was felt along Highway 69 where a brief blackout occurred. Brown outs were prevalent in the western residential areas of Forest City and at Waldorf University. Locations such...
Belmond Police Numbers are Reducing
The Belmond Police Department is beginning to lose officers due to a number of reasons. KIOW’s Tony Andrews explained that the Belmond City Council is aware of the situation.
Winnebago Board Reviews Five Year Road Plan
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors routinely look ahead several years on various projects including that of secondary roads. With increase in costs and limitations in funding, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders may be seeing a shift in emphasis. The county has taken significant steps in completing a number of...
How did a Grand Meadow man convicted of violent crimes obtain a Mower County gun permit?
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, ABC 6 News reported on a Grand Meadow man’s pending court cases in Mower County. According to Mower County law enforcement, Nicholas Sneed was initially charged with illegally owning firearms and ammunition, based on several previous felony convictions. The Mower County...
Summit Carbon Answers Concerns About the Proposed Pipeline
There are significant concerns among area residents regarding the construction and operation of a proposed carbon pipeline in the counties of Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties. Residents claim to have been threatened with eminent domain proceedings if they do not give up their land along the construction route. They have also expressed serious concerns about possible breaks in the line causing a toxic carbon cloud to be released for miles around the leak.
New details about drug arrest at Austin restaurant: fear of drug-contaminated flour, nearly 60 grams of cocaine allegedly located
(ABC 6 News) – A drug bust at an Austin restaurant led to concerns that controlled substances could contaminate the restaurant’s food, according to court documents. APD arrested 39-year-old Terry Izeal Heggs of Austin in connection with a drug bust at Austin restaurant Wing Bazaar in mid-January. Heggs...
4 lbs of Meth Found in Car
An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
