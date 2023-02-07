Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Best places to watch the Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza in Steamboat this weekend
The most wonderful thing about the Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza is there is no bad view. Up close is fun because you can see all the details, but if you don’t want to leave your house on a hill, you can still take in the fireworks display. Athletes will...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend
Friday, Feb. 10, 3-4 p.m. Funky Fridays at the Yampa library–lego building, puzzles, riddles, funny stories, snacks and a book club for elementary aged children. Friday, Feb. 10, 3-6 p.m. Off The Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs. Off The Beaten Path is showcasing a lovely selection...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January
The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Gemma Birchby as its Student of the Month for January. According to the Rotary Club, Steamboat Springs High School counselor Anna Koshio described Birchby as “a student that has always been focused on her education as a priority and gateway to her goals and ambitions.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Behind this year’s Winter Carnival Button design
This year’s theme for the button artwork contest was “Dream, Dare, Dazzle,” and the top three indeed dazzled. The first-place button, drawn by 14-year-old Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Davis Brosterhous, is an impressionistic view of Howelsen Hill with a sinuous road to the lodge that feels as much like a ski run as the steep backdrop of downhill terrain where a parade of skiers ride down with flares in hand. Her picture illustrates how winter sports in Steamboat Springs are more than just a hobby, but a means of self-expression.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The story behind the 2023 Winter Carnival poster
When Joanne Orce was contacted to create the poster for the 110th Winter Carnival, she asked the children on the Steamboat Springs Swim Team, which she coaches, what their favorite event is. The consensus was the Soda Pop Slalom at Howelsen Hill, so she integrated it into the background of her vision in colorful detail.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Meet the 2023 Winter Carnival Royalty
There’s no shortage of exceptional winter athletes in Steamboat Springs, so choosing the Winter Carnival Royalty each year is a tough call for the Steamboat Winter Sports Club. The Winter Carnival Queen and attendants program has been around for over 60 years, and its criteria is multifaceted. The candidates...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Meet this year’s Winter Carnival grand marshals: Doug and Susie Allen
The 110th Winter Carnival grand marshals exemplify the history of Steamboat Springs, which is considered, in equal parts, a premier resort community and a rural farming town. Doug and Susie Allen moved from Summit County to Steamboat Springs in 1986. Doug took a job as the lifts manager at the Steamboat Ski Resort, while Susie took care of a large garden of vegetables, wildflowers and herbs while also raising cattle.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The risk Hayden voters took to build a community center seems to be paying off
Nearly two years after the Hayden Center opened, the risk Hayden voters took when they approved raising taxes to fund the build out appears to be working out. The center now has nearly 400 paying members — an increase of 100 from December to January — as well as 24-hour access for adults and a partnership with the school system that allows students to hang out at the community center for free.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs, Routt County CityView portal down for maintenance Thursday night
CityView, the portal for many municipal services for Steamboat Springs and the Routt County building department, will be unavailable Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 p.m. to midnight. According to a news release, upgrades to the system will require shutting down the host server, and the city plans to have all CityView services back online Friday morning.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Carelli’s removes iconic dollar bills for donation to Moffat County High School music department
For years, one of the signature aesthetics of Carelli’s Italian Restaurant was the hundreds of dollar bills decorating the walls and ceiling. This week, all the bills were removed — $750 in total — by the new owners in order to make a donation to the Moffat County High School music program.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs city manager says culture at police department is ‘not broken’
Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter asserted to City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that the culture of the city’s police department is “not broken.”. “(Members of the police department) want the public to know, and I wanted to repeat their message to the council and to the public, that they are a solid team of professionals,” Suiter said. “Their culture is not broken in the department. … They care deeply about this community.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Youth River Camp scholarship period opens
Friends of the Yampa Youth River Camps offer students entering seventh through ninth grades a four-day exploration of the Yampa River in the early summer, empowering them to travel safely and learn to love the river. Sessions take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday June 5-8,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
How does all that snow get on Lincoln Ave. for Winter Carnival’s street events?
Typically, the goal of a plow driver is to clear snow off the roads. Doing just that has street crews across Routt County working overtime this year. The first pay period in 2023 had about 50 hours of overtime just for Steamboat Springs plow drivers. “We have plowed more than...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The story of historic Howelsen Hill
Editor’s Note: This story was originally published in the Winter Carnival special section published on Wednesday, Feb. 8. We often hear Steamboat Springs being referred to as Ski Town, U.S.A. But where does that come from? And why did Steamboat earn the fabled nickname?. It all starts with the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: We’re grateful to call Steamboat home, but we can’t hang on much longer
Steamboat Springs, I’m begging you. My husband told me not to write this letter, and if I do, he made me promise not to read the comments. Please be kind because I’m not sure I can keep that promise. The thing is, Steamboat, we’re losing our home.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs residents should mind snow on gas meters, city says
Steamboat Springs fire officials urge residents to pay attention to snow buildup on their natural gas or propane meters this winter. In order for vents on gas meters to work and regulate pressure, they have to be clear and unobstructed. Snow piling up on the regulator could prevent it from venting correctly.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Council approves mandatory commercial recycling ordinance with one tweak
Steamboat Springs City Council approved the first reading of the city’s proposed mandatory commercial recycling ordinance in a divided vote Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a slight adjustment. If council passes the second reading of the ordinance, all commercial businesses and multi-family residences will be required to offer recycling. “When...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat outdoor ice rink opens in new, convenient location
Steamboat Springs’ free outdoor community ice rink is now open, but it won’t be found in the same spot as last year. The ice rink is now in the parking lot between Howelsen Ice Arena and the rodeo grounds, a much more convenient location for users. Not only is the rink more accessible to users, but allows for the zamboni to make a quick trip over and clear the ice. The new setup allows users to take a quick walk over to the ice arena to use the restroom.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
As Hayden gets closer to breaking ground on business park, interest in the existing one is growing
Hayden Town Council approved a permit for a new live-work unit development at Valley View Business Park last week, and town officials say a similar development is currently going through the planning process. Interest in Hayden’s existing industrial park is seen as a good sign for the larger business park...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Handling of Jan. 27 snowstorm at airport was unacceptable
I have a formal complaint with Southwest Airlines and the Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden that occurred Jan. 27. They had predicted all day on Jan. 26 that a major blizzard was coming to the Yampa Valley. In fact, there was a major snowstorm as predicted on Jan. 27 and flights were canceled, but not until most passengers were already at terminal. The cancellation caused the entire airline passenger list headed to Denver to have their flights canceled.
