Steamboat Springs’ free outdoor community ice rink is now open, but it won’t be found in the same spot as last year. The ice rink is now in the parking lot between Howelsen Ice Arena and the rodeo grounds, a much more convenient location for users. Not only is the rink more accessible to users, but allows for the zamboni to make a quick trip over and clear the ice. The new setup allows users to take a quick walk over to the ice arena to use the restroom.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO