News 12
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
The family of a man shot to death in Bridgeport this week is talking publicly for the first time about their loss. Family members of 26-year-old Tyheem Scales — "Noodles" to his friends and family — say they want "the truth" known about how he was shot to death in Bridgeport.
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash
A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself in to police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year. The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.
Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
Police: Man critically injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Congress Street Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Hartford police officers responded to 50 Congress Street just before 5 p.m. after hearing a report that a person had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, police located a […]
Missing Brooklyn man, 19, found dead with gunshot to head: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police who’d been looking for a missing Brooklyn man found his body on freight train tracks in the borough; the 19-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the head, officials said Thursday. Deandre Matthews was reported missing on Monday. On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call for someone on the freight […]
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven
A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
NBC Connecticut
Police Free Driver Through Sunroof After Crash in Vernon
A driver hit a telephone pole on Vernon Avenue in Vernon early Friday morning and police got the driver out through the sunroof. Police said a Honda Accord rolled over in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue just after 2 a.m. and hit a telephone pole. The driver, a 27-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Man Found Guilty of Killing Teen During 2017 Robbery
A Bridgeport man has been found guilty of killing an 18-year-old teen during a robbery at the Green Homes Housing Project in 2017. The State's Attorney said 23-year-old Jahmari Cooper was convicted of murder charges stemming from the shooting death of Jeri Kollock Jr. in October 2017. During the trial,...
NBC Connecticut
Police Activity Reported on I-84 in Hartford
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night due to police activity in the area of exits 45 and 44. The state Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes of I-84 West were closed, but have since reopened. It's unclear what specifically police were investigating. Connecticut...
NBC Connecticut
Another Deadly Shooting Reported in Bridgeport, Police Vow to Prioritize Public Safety
A second person has died within a seven-hour span after being shot in Bridgeport and as a result, police are increasing their presence in the area. During a news conference Tuesday, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said he's "deeply affected by two homicide taking place on the same day in the city."
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
americanmilitarynews.com
Accused killer of NYPD officer ordered held without bail
Shortly after fatally shooting off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, Randy “Popper” Jones tried to cover up evidence of the crime with a piece of tape, prosecutors said Tuesday. “His car, when it was recovered, had a bullet hole in it but it was covered up by tape,” Brooklyn...
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Family demands justice after Brooklyn man found dead
NEW YORK -- A family in mourning is looking for answers after a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday was found dead just minutes away from his Flatbush, Brooklyn home.CBS2 spoke with family members on Thursday."We love him, we love him, and I'm so sorry that this happened to him," aunt Tamika Matthews said of DeAndre Matthews.They are coping with unimaginable grief over his tragic death."I want justice for my son," mother Danielle Matthews said. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, left his job at detail shop Buggy Service...
Watertown man accused of breaking 50 windows, violating protective order
A man is accused of breaking 50 windows and violating a protective order in Watertown.
Guard wounded in shooting near NYC school was trying to break up fight: sources
The security guard wounded in a shooting — that also injured two teens — outside a Brooklyn high school was trying to break up a fight when he was grazed by a bullet in the neck, police sources said Thursday. The 37-year-old private security guard — who is employed by Williamsburg Charter High School — told investigators that he was making his rounds during Wednesday afternoon dismissal when he spotted a large fight at the corner of Varet and White streets, the sources said. He stepped in — and even held back someone involved in the melee — when he heard gunfire...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash Knocks Out Power
2023-02-09@10:52pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 3 car crash at Asylum and Boston Avenue has knocked the power out in the area. I wonder how many people are gong to ask about the power outage because Facebook doesn’t show you all our posts. But you could download our FREE app paid for by BMW of Bridgeport! Apple and Android!
