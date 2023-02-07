ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Handler Goes Off on ‘Miserable’ ‘Moron’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Matt Wilstein
 3 days ago
After welcoming viewers to her first episode as guest host of The Daily Show Monday night, Chelsea Handler said, “This is where I get to spend a week talking shit about all the wackjobs and hot messes out there, but I do it sitting behind a desk because I’m a professional.”

Handler, who was not shy about her desire to succeed Trevor Noah as permanent host when she spoke to The Daily Beast last month , opened the show by taking on the Chinese spy balloon , George Santos’ latest lies and—most gleefully—the trials and tribulations of her congressional nemesis, “Capitol-storming Barbie” Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The comedian zeroed in on a recent interview Greene gave in which she whined that becoming a member of Congress has made her life “miserable,” adding, “Because this job is so demanding, it’s turned into practically year-round.”

Rolling her eyes in disgust, Handler said, “First of all, you’re not a regular person, you moron! You’re a congressperson, because you campaigned and somehow won, which requires you to work year-round. I also don’t want to work year-round, and that’s why I don’t.”

If Greene doesn’t like being in Congress, then Handler suggested, “Go work at Foot Locker, bitch.”

But the “worst part” of Greene’s comments, the host continued, came when she complained that random people come to her and say “crazy things” that “they believe because they read it on the internet.”

“Well, if that’s not the pot calling the kettle QAnon,” Handler shot back. “This woman thought 9/11 was a hoax, that the Clintons killed JFK Jr. and that Jews are in charge of space lasers. But please, don’t come at her with some crazy ideas, she might believe them!”

Judy Andrews
2d ago

The state that voted these insane woman, should know everything about these woman. Research and please put out the information so everyone knows.

12
Eldorado McMurtry
3d ago

I know a personal trainer in GA that's been smashing Greene for the last year and a half.

37
buckwheat sanchez
3d ago

Go get her Chelsea, she’s an embarrassment to the whole nation.

140
