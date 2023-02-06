NICKLAUS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL AND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS TEAM UP TO HELP IN THE EVENT OF SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST

Read full article on original website
Broward Schools Observes a Day of ‘Service and Love’ for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims
In memory of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, Broward County Public Schools will observe a Day of Service and Love on February 14, 2023. On this early release day, students, staff, and volunteers across the district will participate in various volunteer and service projects in honor of the 17 students and staff members who lost their lives and those who were injured.
CBS4 Exclusive: Mom says special needs child attacked in school bus
CUTLER BAY - Another violent school bus brawl caught on camera in Miami-Dade County."That should've not happened, my daughter should've been protected," said Johanna Velez.Velez said her daughter, who is a student with special needs at Cutler Bay Middle School, was attacked by two girls while riding the bus home last Friday.Velez said a student on the bus attacked her daughter before that girl's older sister, who doesn't go to the school, hopped in and also started pummeling her."The bus driver left the bus door open, so another person came in, which was the sister of the little girl who...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Hosts Open House for New Healthcare Center at Sistrunk
February 8, 2023 – Holy Cross Health will host an open house and ribbon cutting with a blessing and dedication to celebrate the opening of the new Holy Cross Health Center at Sistrunk, 1409 N.W. Sistrunk Blvd. Suite 103 in Fort Lauderdale, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The public is invited to attend.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Priyamvada Rai to Co-lead Sylvester’s Tumor Biology Research Program
Priyamvada Rai, Ph.D., is the new Tumor Biology Research Program co-leader at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System. In her role, Dr. Rai will boost interactions and collaborations among Sylvester’s researchers to better understand how cancer cells behave — a critical step for developing therapeutic approaches that benefit patients in South Florida and beyond, according to Wael El-Rifai, M.D., Ph.D., associate director for Basic Sciences at Sylvester, who leads the Tumor Biology Research Program with Scott M. Welford, Ph.D., and Dr. Rai.
Click10.com
All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school
MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
WSVN-TV
Teen, 2 women arrested after Miami-Dade Schools Police officer attacked near Horace Mann Middle School
EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage girl and two women after a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was attacked while trying to take the teen into custody for her involvement in a fight at a middle school in El Portal. Thursday was a rough and tumble day...
351 Coral Springs Students to Say Goodbye to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Under New Boundary Proposal
The Broward County School Board has approved the C-4 boundary proposal aimed at addressing overcrowding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Under the new plan, students living in Coral Springs between Wiles, Royal Palm, Coral Springs, and University will be redirected to attend Coral Glades High School. According...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Renowned Interventional and Imaging Cardiologist Named UHealth’s Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine
Dr. Yiannis S. Chatzizisis brings deep leadership, clinical, research, and teaching experience to the Miller School. February 6, 2023 – Yiannis S. Chatzizisis, M.D., Ph.D., an internationally recognized, board-certified interventional and imaging cardiologist, is joining the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine as professor of medicine and chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine. He comes to UHealth – University of Miami Health System from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where his clinical care and research addressed highly challenging cardiovascular conditions.
floridabulldog.org
Flood of Russia-Ukraine war refugees leads to severe overcrowding at Miami-Dade school
Overcrowding at a Miami-Dade elementary and middle school is so severe, students are crammed into classrooms and rats roam the cafeteria grounds, parents and teachers say. Why? School district officials are violating a state constitutional amendment limiting the number of children per class. Norman S. Edelcup Sunny Isles Beach K-8...
eagleeye.news
Junior Arya Gujarathi earns the title of Sunshine State Scholar for his achievements in mathematics and science
Trigonometry, integrals and derivatives decorate the white board in preparation for the upcoming math competition. One student steps up to the board ready to take on the challenge. He looks over the problems thoroughly and then solves them with ease. Rigorous classes like Advanced Placement Calculus BC and Statistics challenge students to solve equations beyond the common Algebra or Geometry class. Individuals who truly love math typically pursue their ambitions and reach ahead to the highest levels of achievement, whether it be over a 100% on a test or a first place distinction in a state math competition.
WSVN-TV
Will Smith, Benjamin Crump on hand as St. Thomas University renames law school after Crump
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida law school has undergone a historic name change, and a couple of famous faces were on hand to commemorate the occasion. Attendees at Wednesday afternoon’s ceremony at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens received an all-American welcome, as a trumpet player performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
850wftl.com
High school student airlifted following shooting just off-campus
MIAMI GARDENS, FL– Miami-Dade Schools Police is reporting that a high school student was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting that occurred just outside of a school. The situation unfolded Monday around 4:15 p.m. near Miami Norland Senior High School. Authorities say a woman called reporting that a...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church Family and our dynamic Pastor, Rev. Henry E. Green, III, cordially invite the entire community to attend our 29th Annual Greek Unity Day Observance.
Through this program we annually acknowledge and recognize Black Greek lettered organizations for their numerous contributions and accomplishments. Each year we select a member of one of the fraternities or sororities to serve as the keynote speaker for this occasion. This year, Reverend Cyril Guerra, representing our featured organization – The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. – has been invited to proclaim the word for this the 29th Greek Unity Day observance at Mt. Hermon, Fort Lauderdale.
Arrest made in shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens
MIAMI - County officials said Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made in connection to Monday's shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement: "Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, a subject has been arrested and will be charged accordingly." Officials did not identify the shooter. On Monday afternoon, Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown after shots rang out outside the learning facility."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
AI-Health Tech Leader DARVIS Collaborates With UHealth-The University of Miami Health System To Provide Powerful Automated Solutions For New Distribution Facility
February 8, 2023 – DARVIS (Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System), a pioneer for hospital and distribution center logistics and digitalization through AI technology, today announced a new collaboration with UHealth–University of Miami Health System. UHealth will leverage DARVIS Inventory Autopilot solution to power its in-house supply chain operations for a new warehouse facility, the University Distribution Center (UDC)– a 20,000-square-foot warehouse tailored for self-distribution, centralization, and standardization of supply chain processes. DARVIS will install cutting-edge camera technology throughout the facility to help UHealth optimize resources, gather data, identify inefficiencies and access real-time tracking insight.
southdadenewsleader.com
Families of teens, killed following Homestead Police chase, file suit
Families of two teenagers who died following a car chase with City of Homestead police in February 2021 have filed suit. The suit states, “On February 13, 2021, Homestead police officers illegally chased a car occupied by four teenagers, caused them to crash into a canal, and left them there to die. Fourteen-year-old Rihanna Vargas and fourteen-year-old Terence Valdivia were passengers in that car and tragically lost their lives.”
Two juveniles killed in Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI - CBS4 is learning new details about the deaths of two teenagers found in a car early Friday in Miami Gardens.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that a source says that both boys who were shot and killed were 17 years old. The source said it is not known why they were shot.Officials told CBS4 that the teenagers were not enrolled in the MIami-Dade school system.Police say it was 12:25 a.m. when they responded to a report of a suspicious grey Nissan sedan at the corner of N.W. 17th Avenue and 187th St. When police got there, they say they discovered the teens. Miami-Dade...
Click10.com
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this help
Home prices in South Florida are skyrocketing and many families have had to postpone their plans to buy a home of their own. The average cost of a home in Miami-Dade is currently over $560,000, almost 20% more than last year.
WSVN-TV
2 NE Miami-Dade pet boutique employees, good Samaritan stop woman who swiped pricey puppy
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman stole a puppy from a pet boutique in Northeast Miami-Dade, but the brazen theft would be short-lived, thanks to two watchful employees and a good Samaritan. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Keren Edelsburg, the owner of Tiny Pups Puppies, said her day started...
