AmeriCorps Members Needed to Support Older Adults Living at Home: Training Provided Through MorseLife Health System

FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny afternoon, Broward native Ezra Baldwin was shooting hoops at the YMCA on Sistrunk Boulevard, when Jim Berry posed this question to him. "Sistrunk Boulevard, what do you know about the person it's named after," he asked. "I'm not too sure who it's named after to be honest with you," replied Baldwin. The lobby of the YMCA provides the answer. James Franklin Sistrunk was Broward's first Black doctor. He delivered more than five thousand babies. He also helped deliver something else, Broward's first Black hospital, something that was needed at the...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO