Palm Beach County, FL

AmeriCorps Members Needed to Support Older Adults Living at Home: Training Provided Through MorseLife Health System

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 3 days ago
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jewish Family Home Care Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award

February 9, 2023 – Serving Broward County – Jewish Family Home Care announced today that it has received the 2023 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award from HCP. The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by HCP, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care. Jewish Family Home Care is recognized among a select few home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide outstanding care.
southfloridahospitalnews.com

FEBRUARY 16: FoundCare Hosts Job Fair – Seeking Immediate Hires

WHAT: Start your career at FoundCare. FoundCare offers a full suite of benefits and generous paid time off. Immediate and qualified new hires are needed for the following positions:. Medical Assistant (MA) Patient Access Representative (PAR) Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP) Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)
PALM SPRINGS, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Healthier Glades “Mini-Grants” Promote Wellness and De-Stigmatize Mental Health

Pahokee, Fla.- February 7, 2023- – Healthier Glades, a Palm Health Foundation Healthier Together initiative, is beginning 2023 by investing in nonprofit organizations and residents to provide a range of programs to support behavioral health in Palm Beach County’s western communities, including Belle Glade, Canal Point, Pahokee, and South Bay. Mini-grants ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 were awarded to nine residents and four nonprofit organizations to implement their ideas for impacting behavioral health in the region. Each awardee received a congratulatory letter from Florida State Representative Rick Roth who is supportive of the program. Healthier Glades has awarded $99,000 in mini-grants since 2019.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Century Ambulance Service EMS Professionals Receive Prestigious Stars of Life Recognition by the Florida Ambulance Association

February 8, 2023 – Century Ambulance Service Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals representing northeast Florida, Taylor County, Columbia County and Broward County were recognized with the Florida Ambulance Association’s (FAA) prestigious Star of Life award at the 2023 Stars of Life medal ceremony held in Tallahassee, Fla. on Feb. 7.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Trailblazing Dr. James Sistrunk opened Broward's first Black hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny afternoon, Broward native Ezra Baldwin was shooting hoops at the YMCA on Sistrunk Boulevard, when Jim Berry posed this question to him. "Sistrunk Boulevard, what do you know about the person it's named after," he asked. "I'm not too sure who it's named after to be honest with you," replied Baldwin. The lobby of the YMCA provides the answer. James Franklin Sistrunk was Broward's first Black doctor. He delivered more than five thousand babies. He also helped deliver something else, Broward's first Black hospital, something that was needed at the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
soulofmiami.org

Homeownership Program Open Enrollment 2/15/23 – 3/31/23

Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeownership program applications to open for new two-story townhomes in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs beginning on Wednesday, February 15, via www.habitatbroward.org. The application deadline is Friday, March 31. Qualified prospective homeowners do not want to miss this limited opportunity. The new energy-efficient, two-story...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure

Northwest Hospital provides patients with new option for clearing blockages, and opening narrowed carotid artery. February 6, 2023 – HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, a 289-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective trans-carotid artery revascularization (TCAR) procedure.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Robocall scam campaign’: FCC shuts down calls from company first investigated by Action 9

NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN A STORY ACTION 9 FIRST REPORTED ON TWO YEARS AGO. ACCORDING TO FLORIDA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL, MV REALTY CONCOCTED A SCHEME WHERE UNSUSPECTING HOMEOWNERS SIGNED UP FOR QUICK CASH THEN FELT TRAPPED BY 40-YEAR LISTING AGREEMENTS. A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY WFTV AND OUR SISTER STATIONS HAVE LED TO GOVERNMENT ACTIONS AND REAL PROTECTIONS FOR HOMEOWNERS. WE WENT TO SOUTH FLORIDA TO GET ANSWERS FROM COMPANY OWNERS.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Palm Beach County’s Voter Registration Changes – February 2023

Palm Beach County’s Voter Registration Changes – February 2023. Bottom Line: November’s record setting election cycle for Republicans in Florida has changed the entire political perception of it. No longer the ultimate swing state, we’re now viewed as a red state. As I highlighted yesterday the state’s latest voter registration information reflecting changes in voter rolls for the entirety of 2022, showed the surge in Republican momentum in Florida didn’t end with Election Day, nor did the issues for Florida’s Democrats. In fact, Florida’s latest voter registration information suggests the issues accelerated after it with Democrat defections in November and December happening at a rate which are the fastest yet. But what about what’s happening closest to home?
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Apply Now for $1,200 Scholarships Offered to Florida College Students

The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering four scholarships worth $1,200 each to college students majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication. To be eligible, applicants must be registered Florida voters, have lived in the state for at least two years, be a college junior...
FLORIDA STATE

