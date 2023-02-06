AmeriCorps Members Needed to Support Older Adults Living at Home: Training Provided Through MorseLife Health System

Read full article on original website
Jewish Family Home Care Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award
February 9, 2023 – Serving Broward County – Jewish Family Home Care announced today that it has received the 2023 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award from HCP. The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by HCP, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care. Jewish Family Home Care is recognized among a select few home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide outstanding care.
FEBRUARY 16: FoundCare Hosts Job Fair – Seeking Immediate Hires
WHAT: Start your career at FoundCare. FoundCare offers a full suite of benefits and generous paid time off. Immediate and qualified new hires are needed for the following positions:. Medical Assistant (MA) Patient Access Representative (PAR) Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP) Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)
'It is a crisis': County pet shelters over capacity as rising costs push people to surrender animals
Pinched to their limits by increased costs for food, gas and housing, people across Palm Beach County are giving up their pets, creating a crowding crisis at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and other shelters. “People are at a breaking point, and it’s not their fault. They are in tears when...
WSVN-TV
Broward College offering free education to first-time offenders via diversion program
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Non-violent, first time offenders are off to college for free thanks to a special program at Broward College. Mark is a student of the Court to College program at the Judson A. Samuels South Campus in Pembroke Pines. “I’m overwhelmed because the only thing I’m...
Healthier Glades “Mini-Grants” Promote Wellness and De-Stigmatize Mental Health
Pahokee, Fla.- February 7, 2023- – Healthier Glades, a Palm Health Foundation Healthier Together initiative, is beginning 2023 by investing in nonprofit organizations and residents to provide a range of programs to support behavioral health in Palm Beach County’s western communities, including Belle Glade, Canal Point, Pahokee, and South Bay. Mini-grants ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 were awarded to nine residents and four nonprofit organizations to implement their ideas for impacting behavioral health in the region. Each awardee received a congratulatory letter from Florida State Representative Rick Roth who is supportive of the program. Healthier Glades has awarded $99,000 in mini-grants since 2019.
Century Ambulance Service EMS Professionals Receive Prestigious Stars of Life Recognition by the Florida Ambulance Association
February 8, 2023 – Century Ambulance Service Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals representing northeast Florida, Taylor County, Columbia County and Broward County were recognized with the Florida Ambulance Association’s (FAA) prestigious Star of Life award at the 2023 Stars of Life medal ceremony held in Tallahassee, Fla. on Feb. 7.
2 accused of practicing medicine without license in Jupiter
The owner of a cosmetic studio in Jupiter and one of her employees face multiple charges after accusations of performing illegal cosmetic procedures.
Trailblazing Dr. James Sistrunk opened Broward's first Black hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny afternoon, Broward native Ezra Baldwin was shooting hoops at the YMCA on Sistrunk Boulevard, when Jim Berry posed this question to him. "Sistrunk Boulevard, what do you know about the person it's named after," he asked. "I'm not too sure who it's named after to be honest with you," replied Baldwin. The lobby of the YMCA provides the answer. James Franklin Sistrunk was Broward's first Black doctor. He delivered more than five thousand babies. He also helped deliver something else, Broward's first Black hospital, something that was needed at the...
Homeownership Program Open Enrollment 2/15/23 – 3/31/23
Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeownership program applications to open for new two-story townhomes in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs beginning on Wednesday, February 15, via www.habitatbroward.org. The application deadline is Friday, March 31. Qualified prospective homeowners do not want to miss this limited opportunity. The new energy-efficient, two-story...
HCA Florida Northwest Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure
Northwest Hospital provides patients with new option for clearing blockages, and opening narrowed carotid artery. February 6, 2023 – HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, a 289-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective trans-carotid artery revascularization (TCAR) procedure.
Nursing professionals provide reactions and concerns about nursing scandal
Federal authorities in Florida have brought charges against 25 people for allegedly orchestrating a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment in various states. Recently, unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold...
Chabad of Palm Beach offers to pay for Gary Levin's funeral expenses
The Jewish Community Services Chabad of Palm Beach is offering to cover the cost of the funeral service and burial expenses for Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens.
Best things to do in Palm Beach County this weekend Feb. 10 and beyond
Hosted by Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden, this plant sale will showcase dozens of high-quality vendors in select areas throughout the garden's 20-acre tropical paradise. There will be an excellent selection of plants, shrubs, trees, and garden accessories. The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11...
McCray's Murals leave a legacy across the city of Riviera Beach and beyond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The McCray's name is well-known in Riviera Beach, from civil rights to barbecue. But one of the McCray's brothers carved out his own niche as an artist. The legacy of Demetrius McCray is visible across the county. "Demetrius did over 100 schools in Palm...
‘Robocall scam campaign’: FCC shuts down calls from company first investigated by Action 9
NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN A STORY ACTION 9 FIRST REPORTED ON TWO YEARS AGO. ACCORDING TO FLORIDA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL, MV REALTY CONCOCTED A SCHEME WHERE UNSUSPECTING HOMEOWNERS SIGNED UP FOR QUICK CASH THEN FELT TRAPPED BY 40-YEAR LISTING AGREEMENTS. A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY WFTV AND OUR SISTER STATIONS HAVE LED TO GOVERNMENT ACTIONS AND REAL PROTECTIONS FOR HOMEOWNERS. WE WENT TO SOUTH FLORIDA TO GET ANSWERS FROM COMPANY OWNERS.
Palm Beach County’s Voter Registration Changes – February 2023
Palm Beach County’s Voter Registration Changes – February 2023. Bottom Line: November’s record setting election cycle for Republicans in Florida has changed the entire political perception of it. No longer the ultimate swing state, we’re now viewed as a red state. As I highlighted yesterday the state’s latest voter registration information reflecting changes in voter rolls for the entirety of 2022, showed the surge in Republican momentum in Florida didn’t end with Election Day, nor did the issues for Florida’s Democrats. In fact, Florida’s latest voter registration information suggests the issues accelerated after it with Democrat defections in November and December happening at a rate which are the fastest yet. But what about what’s happening closest to home?
Apply Now for $1,200 Scholarships Offered to Florida College Students
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering four scholarships worth $1,200 each to college students majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication. To be eligible, applicants must be registered Florida voters, have lived in the state for at least two years, be a college junior...
A bill could turn this town into Palm Beach County's 40th municipality
In an effort to preserve the rural charm of Loxahatchee, Palm Beach County’s bipartisan legislative delegation voted unanimously on a proposed bill that would give residents the choice to become the county's 40th municipality. Under the bill, the area's 43,000 residents would be given the ability to vote on...
2 dead as Brightline train crashes into SUV on tracks in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — Two people died Wednesday night when a Brightline train struck their SUV near Delray Beach's southern border, city police said. Police did not immediately identify the people killed in the wreck at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway, which the city reported on its Twitter page at about 9 p.m....
$21 million home sale breaks all records in West Palm Beach
A gilded $21 million sale of a single-family home in West Palm Beach’s historic Prospect Park left even seasoned Realtors gobsmacked this month as it shattered city records in an evolving landscape of rollicking high-end deals. The property at 3140 Washington Road is part of a redrawing of several waterfront lots orchestrated by...
