Montgomery County House Delegation, Montgomery County Executive, Montgomery Planning Form Development Review Process Workgroup

Public Hearing for Pedestrian Master Plan Set for March 23
Community invited to testify on Montgomery Planning’s first draft of groundbreaking plan to foster safer, more comfortable, and more accessible pedestrian conditions in Montgomery County. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), will hold a public hearing Thursday,...
Montgomery County Planning Board approves update to the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan on February 9
WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, approved the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan Update at its meeting on February 9, 2023. The Montgomery County Planning Department, which developed the plan, will now make the edits requested by the Planning Board and transmit the Planning Board Draft to the Montgomery County Council so that they can begin their public review of the plan prior to their final approval.
