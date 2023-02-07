Montgomery County House Delegation, Montgomery County Executive, Montgomery Planning Form Development Review Process Workgroup

WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, approved the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan Update at its meeting on February 9, 2023. The Montgomery County Planning Department, which developed the plan, will now make the edits requested by the Planning Board and transmit the Planning Board Draft to the Montgomery County Council so that they can begin their public review of the plan prior to their final approval.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO