Read full article on original website
Related
neurology.org
Association of Employment Status With Symptom Burden and Health-Related Quality of Life in People Living With Primary CNS Tumors
Background and Objectives: Financial toxicity significantly impacts many patients, especially cancer survivors. We evaluated the association of unemployment as a major contributor to financial toxicity with patient-reported outcomes (PROs) assessing multiple illness experience domains in a primary CNS tumor (PCNST) cohort. Methods: Patient and disease characteristics and PROs measuring symptom...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
neurology.org
Effectiveness of Antiseizure Medication Triple Therapy in Glioma Patients With Refractory Epilepsy: An Observational Cohort Study
Background: About 10% of glioma patients with epilepsy need antiseizure medication (ASM) triple-therapy due to refractory epilepsy. Aim of this study was to evaluate whether levetiracetam combined with valproic acid and clobazam (LEV+VPA+CLB), a frequently prescribed triple-therapy, has favorable effectiveness compared to other triple-therapy combinations in glioma patients. Methods: This...
neurology.org
Female Hormone Therapy and Risk of Intracranial Hemorrhage From Cerebral Cavernous Malformations: A Multicenter Observational Cohort Study
Background Female hormone therapy (oral contraception in female patients of reproductive age and menopausal hormone therapy in postmenopausal patients) are not withheld from patients with cerebral cavernous malformations, although the effects of these drugs on the risk of intracranial hemorrhage are unknown. We investigated the association between female hormone therapy and intracranial hemorrhage in female patients with CCM in two large prospective, multicentre, observational cohort studies.
neurology.org
Impaired Brain Growth in Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein Antibody–Associated Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis
Background and Objectives Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) is the most common phenotype in pediatric myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) antibody–associated disease. A previous study demonstrated impaired brain growth in ADEM. However, the effect of MOG antibodies on brain growth remains unknown. Here, we performed brain volume analyses in MOG-positive and MOG-negative ADEM at onset and over time.
Comments / 0