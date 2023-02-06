Read full article on original website
Related
EastSide breaks ground on $25 million community STEM hub
EastSide Charter’s new $25 million STEM hub boils down to one word: accessibility, said Chief Executive Officer Aaron Bass. That hub was one step closer to reality Wednesday after the charter school held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 24,000-square-foot building scheduled to open in fall 2024. “The number one industry in Delaware is STEM,” Bass said, but many students don’t ... Read More
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Nine Outstanding Students Selected for 2023 ACS GCI Travel Awards
By David Laviska (ACS Network Chemiistry Community Online/ACS Green Chemistry Institute) It’s awards season at the ACS Green Chemistry Institute® (GCI) and we’re delighted that unprecedented numbers of students from undergraduates through post-doctoral scholars are seeking to share details of their research in green chemistry. As has been true for more than two decades, our awards recognize students for excellence in research and provide monetary support for travel so they can gain valuable experience presenting their green chemistry research at scientific meetings. Winners of each award or fellowship were chosen after careful deliberation by academic and industry experts who generously volunteered their time to serve on judging panels. All the winners below will present in person this year at the 27th Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference or the national meeting of the ACS in San Francisco.
3printr.com
US students practice surgery on 3D-printed bodies
Faced with rising monetary and environmental costs of obtaining, transporting and storing cadavers for teaching purposes, two University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) neurosurgeons believed there had to be a better, “greener” way. Glenn Pait, M.D., director of the Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute and...
How To Earn Medical Billing And Coding Certification Online For Cheap
For individuals who are comfortable in front of a computer and have the organizational skills to convert large amounts of medical information into code, medical billing and coding can be a promising career path. As the population ages, this profession is playing an increasingly important role in the healthcare sector.
Engadget
Microsoft deploys AI in the classroom to improve public speaking and math
Microsoft announced new AI-powered classroom tools today. The company sees its new “Learning Accelerators” as helping students sharpen their speaking and math skills — while making teachers’ jobs a little easier — as children prepare for an even more technologically enhanced world. Speaker Progress is...
PC Magazine
The 15 Best Online Learning Services for Kids for 2023
You want your kids to be curious, explore their interests, and keep learning even when they're not in school. Wouldn't it be nice if, after getting stuck on a homework problem or struggling with new academic material, they knew where to go to get a different explanation or a little help? The best online learning sites for kids do just that.
Teachable helps educators make money selling courses online
Teachable is a popular platform that allows educators to create, market and sell their own online courses. The platform, used by over 100,000 creators, offers customization options to make a unique and professional-looking course site. It also provides a suite of marketing tools to help educators promote and sell courses, including built-in email marketing, affiliate management, and upsell options. The course creation feature helps educators make engaging and interactive courses, including quizzes, assignments, and discussions. All of these features allow educators to create, market, and sell their own online courses with ease.
Comments / 0