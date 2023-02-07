I have a solo outpatient private practice focusing on psychiatric medication management and brief therapy for adults. Early on, I decided to accept insurance to help address the shortage of psychiatrists in this country. Because of the advances in telemedicine since the pandemic, I can see patients throughout the state where I am licensed. This should be the happiest time in my career. After several years of working as an employee for several hospitals, I can now practice medicine on my own terms. Given the abundance of out-of-network psychiatrists in my area, patients are often grateful to be seen despite the wait for an initial appointment.

