Healthline
What Are Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Lesions and Can You Have MS Without Them?
MS is a condition in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of the nerves in your brain and spinal cord. These damaged areas are called lesions and are part of an MS diagnosis. The protective covering around nerves in your brain and spinal cord is called myelin. It...
Healthline
Is Renal Insufficiency the Same as Renal Failure?
Some doctors use the terms “renal insufficiency” and “renal failure” interchangeably, but there are several different degrees of kidney damage. Some doctors use “renal failure” to refer to the final stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Your kidneys work tirelessly to keep your blood...
MedicalXpress
Study finds use of methotrexate is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer
The immunosuppressive drug methotrexate (MTX) can be linked to an elevated risk of three types of skin cancer, a new study by University of Gothenburg researchers shows. Patients receiving the drug include those with moderate to severe psoriasis; but in this particular patient group, a risk increase was only observed for basal cell carcinoma.
neurology.org
Association of Employment Status With Symptom Burden and Health-Related Quality of Life in People Living With Primary CNS Tumors
Background and Objectives: Financial toxicity significantly impacts many patients, especially cancer survivors. We evaluated the association of unemployment as a major contributor to financial toxicity with patient-reported outcomes (PROs) assessing multiple illness experience domains in a primary CNS tumor (PCNST) cohort. Methods: Patient and disease characteristics and PROs measuring symptom...
neurology.org
Immune-Mediated Rippling Muscle Disease Associated With Thymoma and Anti-MURC/Cavin-4 Autoantibodies
In the Clinical/Scientific Note “Immune-Mediated Rippling Muscle Disease Associated With Thymoma and Anti-MURC/Cavin-4 Autoantibodies” by Svahn et al.1, the designators for Figure 1 were incorrectly labeled. The article has been replaced by a corrected version with the updated designators. The original version with the changes highlighted is available from a link in the corrected article. The publisher regrets the errors.
neurology.org
Female Hormone Therapy and Risk of Intracranial Hemorrhage From Cerebral Cavernous Malformations: A Multicenter Observational Cohort Study
Background Female hormone therapy (oral contraception in female patients of reproductive age and menopausal hormone therapy in postmenopausal patients) are not withheld from patients with cerebral cavernous malformations, although the effects of these drugs on the risk of intracranial hemorrhage are unknown. We investigated the association between female hormone therapy and intracranial hemorrhage in female patients with CCM in two large prospective, multicentre, observational cohort studies.
neurology.org
Effectiveness of Antiseizure Medication Triple Therapy in Glioma Patients With Refractory Epilepsy: An Observational Cohort Study
Background: About 10% of glioma patients with epilepsy need antiseizure medication (ASM) triple-therapy due to refractory epilepsy. Aim of this study was to evaluate whether levetiracetam combined with valproic acid and clobazam (LEV+VPA+CLB), a frequently prescribed triple-therapy, has favorable effectiveness compared to other triple-therapy combinations in glioma patients. Methods: This...
ajmc.com
FDA Approves Daprodustat for Anemia From CKD in Adult Dialysis Patients
Daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) is the first oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor to gain approval in the United States. This article originally appeared on Pharmacy Times®. The FDA has approved daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) for the once daily treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults administered...
KevinMD.com
The effects of the nationwide stimulant shortage on a private psychiatry practice
I have a solo outpatient private practice focusing on psychiatric medication management and brief therapy for adults. Early on, I decided to accept insurance to help address the shortage of psychiatrists in this country. Because of the advances in telemedicine since the pandemic, I can see patients throughout the state where I am licensed. This should be the happiest time in my career. After several years of working as an employee for several hospitals, I can now practice medicine on my own terms. Given the abundance of out-of-network psychiatrists in my area, patients are often grateful to be seen despite the wait for an initial appointment.
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiovascular and Renal Consequences in Primary Nephrotic Syndrome Patients
The following is the summary of “Quantifying relationship between the remission duration and the cardiovascular and kidney outcomes in the patients with primary nephrotic syndrome” published in the November 2022 issue of Renal failure by Lia, et al. Patients with chronic proteinuria in the nephrotic range are at...
