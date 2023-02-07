Relationship of Impairments in Associative Learning With Intellectual Disability and Cerebellar Hypoplasia in Autistic Children

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
Outrage as professor suggests brain dead women could be used as surrogates
A professor has caused outrage after suggesting brain dead women could be used for surrogate pregnancies. In a study published a few month's ago, Anna Smajdor, from the University of Oslo, claimed that women who were deemed to be dead could provide the perfect host for carrying children to term.
neurology.org
Effectiveness of Antiseizure Medication Triple Therapy in Glioma Patients With Refractory Epilepsy: An Observational Cohort Study
Background: About 10% of glioma patients with epilepsy need antiseizure medication (ASM) triple-therapy due to refractory epilepsy. Aim of this study was to evaluate whether levetiracetam combined with valproic acid and clobazam (LEV+VPA+CLB), a frequently prescribed triple-therapy, has favorable effectiveness compared to other triple-therapy combinations in glioma patients. Methods: This...
psychreg.org
Blood Tests and Mental Illness: The Latest Research
Mental illnesses are complex conditions that affect a person’s thoughts, emotions, and behaviours. While the exact causes of many mental health disorders are still unknown, scientists are actively working to better understand the biological and environmental factors that contribute to their development. In recent years, researchers have begun to explore the potential of blood tests to diagnose and monitor mental illnesses, and the results of these studies are raising hope for a more precise and personalised approach to mental health care.
neurology.org
Female Hormone Therapy and Risk of Intracranial Hemorrhage From Cerebral Cavernous Malformations: A Multicenter Observational Cohort Study
Background Female hormone therapy (oral contraception in female patients of reproductive age and menopausal hormone therapy in postmenopausal patients) are not withheld from patients with cerebral cavernous malformations, although the effects of these drugs on the risk of intracranial hemorrhage are unknown. We investigated the association between female hormone therapy and intracranial hemorrhage in female patients with CCM in two large prospective, multicentre, observational cohort studies.
neurology.org
Association of Employment Status With Symptom Burden and Health-Related Quality of Life in People Living With Primary CNS Tumors
Background and Objectives: Financial toxicity significantly impacts many patients, especially cancer survivors. We evaluated the association of unemployment as a major contributor to financial toxicity with patient-reported outcomes (PROs) assessing multiple illness experience domains in a primary CNS tumor (PCNST) cohort. Methods: Patient and disease characteristics and PROs measuring symptom...
MedicalXpress
Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns
A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
verywellmind.com
What Are Cluster C Personality Disorders?
Personality disorders are mental health conditions characterized by changes in a person’s mood, behavior, and thinking patterns. Read on to learn about Cluster C personality disorder types, how to identify if you might have one, and how it can be treated. Overview of Personality Disorder Clusters. According to the...
Rare But Dangerous Form of Eating Disorder Could Run in Families
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Genes may have a strong influence over whether kids develop an eating disorder marked by extremely limited food choices, a new study finds. The study focused on a condition called avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). It's a relatively new diagnosis that describes...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Long-term cognitive deficits seen with traumatic brain injury
(HealthDay News) – Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with long-term cognitive deficits, with further dose- and severity-dependent associations, according to a study published online Jan. 27 in the Journal of Neurotrauma. Matthew J. Lennon, from University of New South Wales in Australia, and colleagues examined the longer-term cognitive...
lovewhatmatters.com
Adult Adoption: What It Is & How To Get Started
Adult adoption is the adoption of a person over the age of 18 into a new family or under supervision of a new parent. Since parent-child relationships don’t stop at 18, adoption doesn’t need to either. This form of adoption is controlled on the state level, so different laws will exist around the exact details and ways to go about adopting an adult.
