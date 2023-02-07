There’s a whole lot of queer history going on when proud ‘78er Robyn Kennedy, an activist and vice president of the board of InterPride, joins sporting hero and actor Ian Roberts in Green Park to talk with Time Out about their vision for Sydney’s first LGBTQIA+ museum, Qtopia Sydney. A dedicated space to celebrate community achievements in the face of often brutal resistance, the board is hoping to find the museum a permanent home in the old Darlinghurst cop shop, a historically significant site that was once a flashpoint for persecution. For now, folks can get a taste of what Qtopia Sydney will offer through a capsule exhibition presented inside the Bandstand in Green Park during Sydney WorldPride.

1 DAY AGO