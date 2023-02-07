ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Time Out Global

5 most anticipated Japanese films and anime coming out in 2023

Hold on to your hats because there's a lot to look forward to in 2023, and not just these show-stopping events and new openings. For starters, an upcoming Hirokazu Kore-eda drama is anticipated to be up for a few awards at Cannes this year. Meanwhile, Studio Ghibli is set to release a new anime by master filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in a fantastical remake of a Japanese novel titled 'How Do You Live?'.
Time Out Global

We went for a pint with Catherine Cohen

Catherine Cohen loves a photoshoot. The New York City’s favourite ‘one-woman cabaret chanteuse’ is extremely jet-lagged when she turns up at Time Out’s office less than 24 hours after landing in the city ahead of her first UK tour. Barely ten minutes later, she’s got a...
TEXAS STATE
Time Out Global

The rainbow road to Qtopia Sydney begins at WorldPride

There’s a whole lot of queer history going on when proud ‘78er Robyn Kennedy, an activist and vice president of the board of InterPride, joins sporting hero and actor Ian Roberts in Green Park to talk with Time Out about their vision for Sydney’s first LGBTQIA+ museum, Qtopia Sydney. A dedicated space to celebrate community achievements in the face of often brutal resistance, the board is hoping to find the museum a permanent home in the old Darlinghurst cop shop, a historically significant site that was once a flashpoint for persecution. For now, folks can get a taste of what Qtopia Sydney will offer through a capsule exhibition presented inside the Bandstand in Green Park during Sydney WorldPride.
Time Out Global

Peter Doig

You’d be pretty miserable too if you'd swapped Trinidad for North London. That’s what Peter Doig did in 2021, leaving behind his life of sun and sand for a life of drizzle and smog. It’s not the first time he’s done it, either. The Scottish-both Canadian painter grew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy