NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com to Launch ChatGPT-Style Product

JD.com said it will release an "industrial version" of ChatGPT called ChatJD. It will be a chatbot product focused on the fields of retail and finance. The popularity of ChatGPT has prompted tech giants across the world to announce their own rivals in the past few days. Alibaba said Wednesday...
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6%. Most sectors and major bourses were in the red, with...
Ether Losses Build as Crypto Investors Weigh the Future of Staking After Kraken Exchange's SEC Settlement

The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. Ether led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling more than 3% Friday to $1,543.08, according to Coin Metrics, after losing 5% the previous day. Earlier in the day it dropped to its lowest level since Jan. 25.
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Wall Street's Frozen IPO Market Is Thawing as Companies Take Advantage of Stock Rally

On the heels of the successful Nextracker listing, other renewable energy firms are planning to list in the U.S., including Tel Aviv-based Enlight. JPMorgan is lead advisor on both of those deals. In-favor sectors include green energy, thanks in part to the Inflation Reduction Act; biotech companies with promising drug...
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Sonos, Salesforce, Disney, Credit Suisse and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Sonos — Shares surged about 16.5% after Sonos reported a big beat in its fiscal first-quarter results. The audio products developer posted per-share earnings of 57 cents, compared to consensus estimates of 40 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $673 million, greater than forecasts for $580 million.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
TENNESSEE STATE
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises, Traders Look Ahead to Key U.S. Inflation Data

The 10-year Treasury yield rose Friday as investors looked to economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials to assess the outlook for inflation and monetary policy. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.719% after rising by 4 basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was down by...
Lyft Stock Is Getting Punished, Down More Than 35% After Weak Guidance

Shares of Lyft fell Friday, a day after the company reported guidance for its first quarter of 2023 that was short of analyst expectations. Lyft's CFO pointed to "seasonality and lower prices" to explain the guidance. Rival Uber, by contrast, posted its strongest quarter ever in its earnings report earlier...
Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank

Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
Oil Prices Posts Gains After Russia Says It Will Cut Output by 500,000 Barrels a Day

Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. The announcement follows Western bans on Moscow's crude and oil products implemented in December and February, respectively. Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy...
Watch Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on U.S.-China Policy and Competition

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing titled "Evaluating U.S.-China Policy in the Era of Extreme Competition." The hearing comes two days after President Joe Biden highlighted China's increasingly aggressive tactics as a threat to the sovereignty of the U.S. during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Redwood Materials Scores a New $2 Billion Loan to Build Out Battery Recycling Facility in Nevada

The Department of Energy has committed $2 billion in a new, conditional loan to help Redwood Materials build out its battery recycling campus in Nevada. Redwood Materials, founded by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel in 2017, takes end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and scrap from car factories, and turns it into raw materials and components to make new battery cells.
RENO, NV
Steve Wozniak's Warning: No Matter How ‘Useful' ChatGPT Is, It Can ‘Make Horrible Mistakes'

Steve Wozniak doesn't entirely trust dog videos on Facebook, self-driving cars or ChatGPT. On Wednesday, the Apple co-founder made an impromptu appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to talk about the increasingly popular artificial intelligence chatbot. Wozniak said he finds ChatGPT "pretty impressive" and "useful to humans," despite his usual aversion to tech that claims to mimic real-life brains.

