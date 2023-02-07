Association of Perfusion Lesion Variables With Functional Outcome in Patients With Mild Stroke and Large Vessel Occlusion Managed Medically

Read full article on original website
neurology.org
Association of Employment Status With Symptom Burden and Health-Related Quality of Life in People Living With Primary CNS Tumors
Background and Objectives: Financial toxicity significantly impacts many patients, especially cancer survivors. We evaluated the association of unemployment as a major contributor to financial toxicity with patient-reported outcomes (PROs) assessing multiple illness experience domains in a primary CNS tumor (PCNST) cohort. Methods: Patient and disease characteristics and PROs measuring symptom...
neurology.org
Effectiveness of Antiseizure Medication Triple Therapy in Glioma Patients With Refractory Epilepsy: An Observational Cohort Study
Background: About 10% of glioma patients with epilepsy need antiseizure medication (ASM) triple-therapy due to refractory epilepsy. Aim of this study was to evaluate whether levetiracetam combined with valproic acid and clobazam (LEV+VPA+CLB), a frequently prescribed triple-therapy, has favorable effectiveness compared to other triple-therapy combinations in glioma patients. Methods: This...
neurology.org
Female Hormone Therapy and Risk of Intracranial Hemorrhage From Cerebral Cavernous Malformations: A Multicenter Observational Cohort Study
Background Female hormone therapy (oral contraception in female patients of reproductive age and menopausal hormone therapy in postmenopausal patients) are not withheld from patients with cerebral cavernous malformations, although the effects of these drugs on the risk of intracranial hemorrhage are unknown. We investigated the association between female hormone therapy and intracranial hemorrhage in female patients with CCM in two large prospective, multicentre, observational cohort studies.
MedicalXpress
D-dimer blood test shows value in detecting prosthetic joint infections
Measurement of plasma D-dimer levels—a test more commonly used to detect blood-clotting disorders—can provide useful information when making the difficult diagnosis of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI), reports a study in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. Plasma D-dimer measurement has "comparable diagnostic accuracy" to other commonly used...
Good News Network
Stroke Recovery Improved for 70% of Patients Taking Celery Seed Drug
A large trial investigating the effectiveness of a celery-seed-derived neuroprotectant drug for use in ischemic stroke cases has shown significant promise. Patients given the medicine called butylphthalide had a 70% better chance of improved neurological and general living outcomes 90 days post-stroke, a finding generated from a little over 1,000 cases.
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
MedicalXpress
Meningitis: Know the signs
Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia (blood poisoning) are rare but severe diseases that can kill or leave people with life changing disabilities and health problems. Young adults, and university students in particular, are at increased risk. Symptoms can start like a bad case of flu but they get worse very quickly....
Medical News Today
Life expectancy after a mini stroke
A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
studyfinds.org
Common chemical in shampoo and soap sends women’s risk of diabetes skyrocketing
WASHINGTON — A common chemical in personal hygiene products like soap and shampoo can raise a woman’s risk of developing diabetes by over 60 percent, new research reveals. Researchers from the University of Michigan say those with higher levels of phthalates in their urine are 30 to 63 percent more likely to develop the metabolic disease.
Medical News Today
Can low blood pressure cause a stroke?
Studies show a link between low blood pressure and an increased risk of stroke and an elevated risk of dying from stroke. However, scientists are not yet sure why low blood pressure raises the risk. , people who have had a stroke have high blood pressure, or hypertension. It is...
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
MedicalXpress
Study finds use of methotrexate is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer
The immunosuppressive drug methotrexate (MTX) can be linked to an elevated risk of three types of skin cancer, a new study by University of Gothenburg researchers shows. Patients receiving the drug include those with moderate to severe psoriasis; but in this particular patient group, a risk increase was only observed for basal cell carcinoma.
hcplive.com
Certain Antihypertensive Drugs may Increase Risk of Hyperuricemia, Gout
Results may help minimize the risk of developing hyperuricemia, gout, and related adverse events in patients receiving antihypertensive drugs. Although different from most previous studies, results from a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology1 indicated that certain potassium-sparing diuretics, losartan, and calcium channel blockers may be associated with an increased risk of gout, hyperuricemia, and related adverse events (AEs), such as gouty arthritis, gouty tophus, and urate nephropathy. Additionally, certain antihypertensive drugs with central action, α and β blockers, vasodilators, and renin inhibitors, may also increase the risk of these conditions.
MedicalXpress
Most people hospitalized with the flu have a chronic illness
Leading health organizations are urging people to get a flu shot if they haven't already done so. Compared to last year's mild flu season, the U.S. has already seen more than three times the number of flu-related deaths. While seasonal influenza activity shows a declining trend, flu season is expected to continue well into spring.
Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes
Phthalates are even added to fragrances to help the scent last longer on the skin. The post Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes appeared first on Talker.
How Is Heart Disease Diagnosed?
Heart disease is a broad term for several conditions that affect the heart and its vessels, arteries, or valves. Coronary artery disease (blocked arteries) is the most common type of heart disease, but other types include congestive heart failure, and arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythm), among others.If you have symptoms of heart disease or may be at risk for developing a type of heart disease, it’s good practice to make an appointment with your healthcare provider or cardiologist (a doctor who specializes in the heart) for regular screenings.The testing measures that your healthcare provider will use depend on the specific type...
pharmacytimes.com
Help Patients Identify Risks for Premature Coronary Artery Disease
Despite medical advances in the past few decades, rates of PCAD in patients with diabetes, hypertension, obesity continue to rise. Heart disease is a broad term that covers several conditions, such as arrhythmias, congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease (CAD), disease of the heart muscles, and disease of the heart valves. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men, women, and individuals of most ethnic and racial groups in the United States. This includes individuals who are Black, Alaska Native, Hispanic, and Indigenous, as well as White men. For women who are Alaska Native, Asian American, Hispanic, Indigenous, or Pacific Islander, heart disease is second only to cancer.1.
Gut bacteria imbalance ‘linked to chronic fatigue syndrome’
Patients recently diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome have reduced levels of certain types of gut bacteria that support digestive health, research suggests.Scientists in the US have also found that patients living with the condition, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS), for 10 years or longer have differences in blood metabolites – substances made or used when the body breaks down food – compared to those without the disease.The researchers said their work, published in two separate papers in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, only shows a “correlation, not causation, between these microbiome changes and ME/CFS”.Julia Oh, an associate professor...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dual Blood Thinners Are Under-Prescribed After Minor Stroke
Men were more likely than women to be prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy following a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack. According to a recent study, fewer than half of patients were prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy after a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), despite evidence that starting 2 anti-platelet blood thinning medications may reduce the short-term risk of recurrent stroke. The treatment regimen was particularly under-prescribed among women, according to the findings presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2023.
