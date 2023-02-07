ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Pleasanton Express

Ramos signs on to play football at Bowdoin College in Maine

Sean Ramos made his college plans official last week after he signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Bowdoin College. The senior helped lead Pleasanton to three straight playoff appearances including the schools first trip to the third round of the playoffs since 2007. The 2021 District 14-4A Offensive MVP finished his illustrious career with 5,148 passing yards for 58 touchdowns to go with 829 yards on the ground.
San Antonio wakes up, no stylist

The Aztec Theatre pit was fully packed for Atlanta-based artist, Destroy Lonely on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The rapper stopped in San Antonio as part of his “No Stylist Tour,” which has been a major success with fans as he emerges from the underground scene. After the DJ opened...
Drought relief coming to San Antonio this week

There's a strong chance for showers in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said a cold front will begin to trigger showers by Tuesday afternoon as it pushes into South Texas. The heaviest of the showers are expected to be...
ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
