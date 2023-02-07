Read full article on original website
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away Homes
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San Antonio
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic District
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated Online
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road Trip
Pleasanton Express
Ramos signs on to play football at Bowdoin College in Maine
Sean Ramos made his college plans official last week after he signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Bowdoin College. The senior helped lead Pleasanton to three straight playoff appearances including the schools first trip to the third round of the playoffs since 2007. The 2021 District 14-4A Offensive MVP finished his illustrious career with 5,148 passing yards for 58 touchdowns to go with 829 yards on the ground.
paisano-online.com
San Antonio wakes up, no stylist
The Aztec Theatre pit was fully packed for Atlanta-based artist, Destroy Lonely on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The rapper stopped in San Antonio as part of his “No Stylist Tour,” which has been a major success with fans as he emerges from the underground scene. After the DJ opened...
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
Local Navy pilot part of squadron doing flyover at Super Bowl
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Story by Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach. During the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem performance three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Lt. Lenue Gilchrist, a native of Universal City, Texas, is one of those supporting the flyover as a member of Electronic Attack Squadron 129.
Bad Takes: Republicans' opposition to legalized gambling in Texas isn't rooted in reality
This state — which lent its name to the most popular poker variant, Texas Hold 'Em — is leaving an awful lot of moola on the table by prohibiting gambling.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
YouTubers highlight key Selena locations in San Antonio
Here's a Selena tour through San Antonio.
Lucky San Antonian claims $1M prize on scratch-off ticket
SAN ANTONIO — Someone in San Antonio now has a million reasons to be thankful!. The lucky person just won $1,000,000 on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. They claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. They bought...
From admission to parking, here's a quick guide to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
While the annual event may seem a bit overwhelming - from crowds to prices - we've compiled a simple guide to help you navigate the rodeo like a pro.
YouTuber ranks San Antonio's Last Place Burgers as best burger in the world
The vlogger says Last Place Burgers is 'phenomenal.'
KSAT 12
3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’
SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”. Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
The Good Kind throws a gumbo cook-off in Southtown for Fat Tuesday
18 chefs will compete in three gumbo categories.
Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week
Limited-run menu items from Boiler House, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Dairy Queen are also on the menu.
tpr.org
Drought relief coming to San Antonio this week
There's a strong chance for showers in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said a cold front will begin to trigger showers by Tuesday afternoon as it pushes into South Texas. The heaviest of the showers are expected to be...
KSAT 12
San Antonio chef, restaurant owner to appear on Guy Fieri cook-off show
The owner and chef of a popular San Antonio eatery, Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, is lighting up the Hollywood food scene with Texas flare. Braunda Smith will be featured on Guy Fieri’s “Grocery Games” cook-off show this spring. The episode, “Burger Ballers,” will premiere on the...
High winds already in San Antonio, freezing temps on the way
San Antonio may be in store for more rain soon.
foxsanantonio.com
ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
San Antonio to vote on police reform, marijuana decriminalization
Abortion decriminalization is among the proposed charter's measures.
