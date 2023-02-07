Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57
It’s safe to assume that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t be watching the Super Bowl 57 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. McCaffrey and the 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, and it’s quite clear the star RB isn’t over it yet. When […] The post 49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
1 perfect trade Saints must offer Raiders for Derek Carr
NFL fans have known for a while now that the Las Vegas Raiders would be moving on from longtime quarterback Derek Carr. After his late-season benching in favor of Jarrett Stidham, Carr has not been shy about the reality that he has played his last game in the Silver and Black. This has led fans […] The post 1 perfect trade Saints must offer Raiders for Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos
There’s a new sheriff in town for the Denver Broncos now that it’s Sean Payton who will be running the show for Russell Wilson and company from the sidelines. Payton will have the unenviable job to turn things around for the Broncos, particularly its offense that was so atrocious in the 2022 NFL season. Former […] The post ‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team
San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year
Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has played his whole career with the club, but there are questions centered around his future prospects of continuing to do so. As the Vikings look to clear cap space, Thielen’s contract looks to be on the hook for restructuring, and if an agreement can’t be reached, it could […] The post Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille Leonard drops bold Jeff Saturday Colts head coach take
Jeff Saturday’s run as the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach ended in drastic fashion. But Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is still a big fan of Saturday and believes he deserves a second chance to lead Indianapolis. Leonard defended Saturday and called him a great head coach on the Pat...
JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘looks good’ in Super Bowl practice, but there’s a catch
Heading into the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room is dealing with several injuries. This includes both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney. But following a recent update from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it appears that the unit could be trending in the right direction for the big game. During the Chiefs […] The post JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘looks good’ in Super Bowl practice, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin’s first TV interview since near-death experience on field gets emotional
Damar Hamlin joined Good Morning America and host Michael Strahan in his first official interview since his on-field collapse in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin got real on Buffalo Bills’ assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who he says saved his life on the field. “I owe Denny my life, literally,” […] The post Damar Hamlin’s first TV interview since near-death experience on field gets emotional appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire
On Monday, longtime NFL wide receiver AJ Green announced his retirement. Now, one day after his retirement, Green speaks on one of the bright spots from walking away from the game. While speaking to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals team website, Green noted that he, and his family, can now openly root for his longtime […] The post AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares strong advice to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57
Jalen Hurts will be playing in the biggest game of his life on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Over the past week, multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have offered advice to Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57, including Pro Football Hall of Fame passer Troy Aikman. During a recent appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 FM’s “The Musers” Show, the former Dallas Cowboys star advised Hurts to simply not overwhelm himself in the days leading up to the Eagles’ showdown against the Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes wins second MVP at NFL Honors before Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has done it again. Thursday night he was named NFL MVP for the second time in his brief career, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Patrick Mahomes is the 2022 NFL MVP. pic.twitter.com/pKZns21BkP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023 Mahomes threw for 5,250 passing yards, a career-high for the […] The post Patrick Mahomes wins second MVP at NFL Honors before Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall
Ever since the Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Justin Fields’ future has seemingly come into question. Fields has now responded to the idea of the Bears taking another QB and how it would affect his mentality playing for Chicago. Fields said the Bears have yet to tell […] The post Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
