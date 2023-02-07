Read full article on original website
With His Family's Help, Pella Exploring A New Path On Tour
Guido Pella leaves the training courts at the Córdoba Open and immediately makes his way to the players’ lounge to see if his daughter Arianna, not yet one year old, is still having her nap or has woken and been taken to the hotel by her mother to enjoy the pool. When he sees her, his face lights up immediately. The Argentine stops being a tennis player and is simply ‘dad’.
Cecchinato Knocks Off Home Favourite Bagnis In Cordoba
Wednesday's play at the Cordoba Open was not kind to the home favourites, as three Argentines suffered first-round defeats on the ATP 250's stadium court. Joao Sousa opened the day's play with a 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, before Marco Cecchinato defeated Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 7-6(4) and qualifier Hugo Dellien downed fifth seed Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-4.
#NextGenATP Fils Flies Past Bautista Agut In Montpellier
Arthur Fils’ big game is causing quite a stir this week at the Open Sud de France – Montpellier. After notching his first ATP Tour victory Monday against three-time champion Richard Gasquet, the #NextGenATP Frenchman delivered another top-class, all-around performance on Wednesday night to take out fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-4 at the indoor ATP 250 event.
Murray/Venus Cruise In Dallas, Mies/Peers Advance In Montpellier
Jamie Murray and Michael Venus made a quick start to their Dallas Open on Wednesday. The British-Kiwi duo defeated Jonny O'Mara and John-Patrick Smith 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals at the Texas ATP 250. The veterans saved the only break point they faced while converting three of their four...
Sinner Sinks Sonego, Seals Montpellier SF Spot
Jannik Sinner moved to within two wins of capturing his sixth tour-level title on Friday when he moved past Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2 at the Open Sud de France – Montpellier. The 21-year-old Italian, who had never been beyond the first round in his two previous appearances at the ATP 250, overpowered his countryman throughout their one-hour, 34-minute encounter. Sinner stepped inside the baseline to push Sonego back, hitting an array of winners off both wings to improve his tour-level record against Italians to 6-0.
Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
Emotional Foki Consoles Injured Friend Humbert In Montpellier
Frenchman forced to retire from pair’s first-round clash at ATP 250 event. “I’ve known Ugo since we were kids. I’m going to cry because I was watching him cry.”. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had just won a crucial point in a tense first-round clash on Wednesday at the Open Sud de France – Montpellier when a misstep from his opponent Ugo Humbert led to the Frenchman suffering a nasty fall. Despite the heat of the moment, the Spaniard’s only concern was the welfare of his long-time friend as he immediately rushed to Humbert's side.
Rune Makes Fast Start In Montpellier
Holger Rune is the top seed at the Open Sud de France – Montpellier this week and he showed why on Thursday when he moved past Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-6(5), 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals. Making his debut at the ATP 250, the 19-year-old produced a high-quality ballstriking display to...
Diallo Reaching New Heights On Challenger Tour
The Montreal native won his maiden Challenger title in August. Gabriel Diallo is a natural athlete and a lover of all things sports. If he was not a tennis player, chances are that he would be competing professionally in another sport. But the 21-year-old has already found early success on...
Praised By Djokovic, Halys Says 'I Feel I Can Beat The Top Guys'
It has been a standout year for Quentin Halys. In the past 12 months, the Frenchman has won three ATP Challenger Tour titles and climbed from outside the Top 150 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings to a career-high No. 61. Now Halys is making his mark on the ATP Tour....
