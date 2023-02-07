Alan E. Vincent, beloved fire chief of Billings Township Fire of over 33 years, has passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, surrounded by his family and his friends in Midland, Michigan. He was born on April 28, 1948, to the late Robert and Gladys (Crosby) Vincent in Midland County. Alan served in the United States Army during Vietnam and received a Bronze Star for his actions preformed under fire. He worked at Vincent’s Service Station and was the owner of his own wrecker service before his retirement. Alan met and married the love of his life Carolyn Sandula and together they shared 50 years of love, laughter, and memories before his passing. He loved riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, and chasing the thrill of making sure fires got put out and helping his community in any way he could. Alan was a founding member of Billings Township Fire Department and served as a fireman there for 50 years and also served as Chief for the last 33 years.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO