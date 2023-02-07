Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Good morning Northern Michigan: Feb. 10, 2025
Not sure how the weather was everywhere last night, but it rained most of the day here. But about 4 p.m., the rain changed to snow. The kind of heavy snow, no wind, and big, fat flakes. It stuck to everything creating some amazing views across the landscape. Be sure to get some photos for your collection, or share them here if you want to.
Up North Voice
Sperry award recipients honored
REGION- Lyn Sperry, member of the COOR ISD board and daughter of the late Ralph Sperry, presented the Ralph R. Sperry Memorial awards for 2021 and 2022 to JoJean Thompson and Andrew Thompson. The Sperry award is presented to an individual or group in recognition of their contributions to assist...
Up North Voice
Coaches vs. Cancer brings communities together
HOUGHTON LAKE- Pink balloons and neighborhood cheer filled the gymnasium at Houghton Lake High School last Friday evening. This year’s Coaches vs. Cancer event made for a great community event and a fantastic night of basketball. Houghton Lake High School hosted the event with the Roscommon Bucks as their...
Up North Voice
Kathy Grover, 57, of Prudenville
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Grover, age 57, of Prudenville passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 5, 2023 at home. Kathleen was born on August 7, 1965 in Detroit, Michigan to David and Judith (Ayers) Delie. Kathy married Grant “Matt” Grover on August 7, 2000 in Oscoda, and he preceded her in death.
Up North Voice
Alan Vincent, 74, of Beaverton
Alan E. Vincent, beloved fire chief of Billings Township Fire of over 33 years, has passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, surrounded by his family and his friends in Midland, Michigan. He was born on April 28, 1948, to the late Robert and Gladys (Crosby) Vincent in Midland County. Alan served in the United States Army during Vietnam and received a Bronze Star for his actions preformed under fire. He worked at Vincent’s Service Station and was the owner of his own wrecker service before his retirement. Alan met and married the love of his life Carolyn Sandula and together they shared 50 years of love, laughter, and memories before his passing. He loved riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, and chasing the thrill of making sure fires got put out and helping his community in any way he could. Alan was a founding member of Billings Township Fire Department and served as a fireman there for 50 years and also served as Chief for the last 33 years.
Up North Voice
Human trafficking awareness
ROSCOMMON- January was Human Trafficking Awareness month. To support Human Trafficking Awareness, a window was set up at Art-Y-Facts in downtown Roscommon. Human Trafficking happens everywhere, even in our community. There are many myths about human trafficking but here are some human trafficking facts. Human trafficking is a modern-day form...
Up North Voice
Michigan State Police Detachment coming to Kaleva
KALEVA- The Michigan State Police (MSP) has been working toward moving our current Manistee County detachment from the Oaks Correctional Facility to a more public-friendly location. Maple Grove Township has made just such a location available. In 2022, Maple Grove Township opened their Community Center in the previously . Even...
Up North Voice
Local health center recognized for quality patient care
HOUGHTON LAKE – MidMichigan Community Health Services recently received recognition from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Bureau of Primary Health Care for the quality primary care services that they provide within the communities they serve. The 2022 Community Health Quality Recognition is awarded to the top...
