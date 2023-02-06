Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Says He Thinks Cody Rhodes Is Going To Do Wonders For The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as how he has a rich history with the Rhodes family and Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a decision Tony Khan was going to support because at the end of the day, a lot of the talents are friends and that's how the wrestling business works. Anderson also spoke about how everyone can't work for the same company and he thinks Cody Rhodes is going to do wonders for the WWE and make them glad that he is with the WWE.
rajah.com
Chad Gable Looks Back On Former WWE Tag-Team Partner Jason Jordan Suffering Career-Ending Injury
Chad Gable recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, one-half of the Alpha Academy tag-team alongside Otis reflected back on his tag-team alongside Jason Jordan, American Alpha, as well as his memories of Jordan suffering an injury that ended his career and forced him to transition to being a WWE producer.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Raw, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The Top 10 Monday Night Raw moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from Raw Talk are also available on YouTube. Catch up...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
Booker T On If He Will Ever Step Back In The Ring Again
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as his appearance at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and how he thinks that will be the last time people are ever going to see him compete inside of a ring again.
rajah.com
Mick Foley Says It Is Really Important For WWE To Treat Sami Zayn Correctly In His Current Storyline
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he thinks Sami Zayn will be receiving one of the biggest ovations ever in his hometown of Montreal at Elimination Chamber as well as how WWE should really be careful in how they treat Sami as fans can be upset and take it out on Cody Rhodes.
rajah.com
New Title Match Announced For AEW Rampage, Tony Khan Comments
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week's edition of AEW Rampage. Ahead of this week's installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, a showdown pitting "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy one-on-one against Lee Moriarty with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on-the-line has been announced.
rajah.com
Bron Breakker Says His Respect For His Hall Of Fame Father Keeps Growing
Reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics such as how his respect for his father WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner keeps growing because of what he has done for the pro wrestling business and now he's getting a taste of what his legendary father did.
rajah.com
Kamille Recalls Getting To Train With Natalya, Reveals WWE Dream Opponent
Kamille recently spoke with our friends at SEScoops.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star reflected on training with Natalya, and revealed her WWE dream match opponent. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on...
rajah.com
Fred Rosser Talks About Mercedes Mone's NJPW Debut, Praises New Format For NJPW STRONG
Fred Rosser recently spoke with the New Japan Pro Wrestling website for an interview. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young spoke about the new format for NJPW STRONG, as well as his thoughts on the upcoming in-ring debut of Mercedes Mone. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Kamille Talks About Teaming With Top IMPACT Wrestling Stars For AAA World Cup
Kamille recently appeared as a guest on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about teaming with top IMPACT Wrestling stars for the upcoming AAA World Cup. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
rajah.com
Gigi Dolin Shows Aftermath Of Kick Heard Round The World From Tuesday's NXT (Photo), Jacy Jane Gloats
Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT featured "the kick heard 'round the world!" Toxic Attraction duo had their own version of The Rockers on The Barber Shop heel turn segment on the post-NXT Vengeance Day edition of NXT on USA this week, as Jacy Jane turned on Gigi Dolin, blasting her former tag-team partner with a vicious kick during the main event "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Bayley.
rajah.com
NJPW TAMASHII Night 4 Results (02/04): Melbourne, Australia
NJPW recently had the fourth night of their TAMASHII Event, which emanated from inside The Croxton in Melbourne, Australia. The show saw Caveman Ugg go up against Aaron Henare in a Singles Matchup in the main event. Below are the results from the show:. - Gore and Jake Andrewartha def....
rajah.com
Reality Of Wrestling Announces Ivy Nile's Next Opponent
WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile officially has an oppenent at Saturday's Reality Of Wrestling event in Texas City, Texas. On February 11th, Nile will battle Promise Braxton in singles action, at the Booker T World Gym Arena. Check out the full announcment from ROW below:. The match will be Ivy...
rajah.com
WWE News: Superstar Spotted In Phoenix Ahead Of Super Bowl, Latest WWE Top 10 (Video)
-- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, a Monday Night Raw Superstar has been spotted in Phoenix, Arizona. According to a report from PWInsider, Two-Time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz is in “Valley of the Sun." Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday evening. -- In other World Wrestling...
rajah.com
WWE News: Main Event Lineup, Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview (Video)
WWE Main Event (2/9) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do will air on the E! Network tonight. Catch a preview of the show by viewing the footage below:. Tensions are high as Nikki says goodbye to Artem and Matteo who...
rajah.com
Tyrus Reveals Top Talents He Would Like To Defend The NWA World Title Against
NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Tyrus recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics such as which top pro wrestling talents he would like to defend the NWA World's Heavyweight Title against. Tyrus said:. “Top of my list would be Dustin Rhodes (talents that I’d like...
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Latest Monday Night Raw (Video)
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has shared his thoughts on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw. During his weekly Reffin' Rant, Korderas praised the promo segment that invovled 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes, as well as the Special Counsel to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Paul Heyman.
rajah.com
Santino Marella Talks Returning To In-Ring Action To Compete From Time To Time
WWE legend and IMPACT Wrestling Star Santino Marella spoke with PWMania on a number of topics such as how he ended up signing with IMPACT Wrestling. “Well, I’m friends with Scott D’Amore, and we’ve been chatting for a while about potentially working together. I’d been running my own company, Battle Arts Academy, and then covid came, my children came along, so it was about finding the right time, which is now. I love the people there, the locker room there and we’re proud of who we are. We know we’re the underdogs, but we know we’re really good and creating something special because our shows are amazing. Because of that, we have a rightful chip on our shoulders, and with a nice schedule that is the right balance for me, this is the perfect place.”
rajah.com
Alex Riley Talks Beating Out The Miz And Chris Jericho For An Acting Role On The Series “GLOW”
Former WWE Star Alex Riley, who worked for the WWE from 2007-2016, recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald on a number of topics such as how he beat out The Miz and Chris Jericho for the role of "Steel Horse” on the hit Netflix series GLOW.
Comments / 0