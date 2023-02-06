The upcoming meeting of the Pasadena Unified School District Foster Youth Council is set to take place on February 16, 2022 via zoom video conference. The meeting, which will be held from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m. will be a virtual gathering of foster youth council members, foster parents, and representatives from the Pasadena Unified School District. The meeting will include discussions on various topics such as the approval of minutes from the previous meeting, the election of officers, updates from PUSD, and new issues of concern to foster parents.

