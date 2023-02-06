Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
The Japanese Village Plaza Mall is a Nice Place to Visit in Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Colorado Street Bridge Mockup Barriers Removed, Community Set to Discuss Next Steps in Suicide Mitigation Project
The removal of mock-ups from the Colorado Street Bridge as part of the suicide mitigation Barrier Enhancements project was scheduled to be completed Friday, ahead of a Feb. 22 community meeting to discuss what’s next for the slow-moving project. The mock-up removals were recommended by the Public Safety Committee,...
pasadenanow.com
Council Approves Commercial Waste, Pickleball Court Construction Contracts as Part of Consent Calendar
The City Council approved contracts totaling $374,469 as part of Monday’s consent calendar. The calendar, which can be approved by a sweep motion, on one $204,525 contract to Sloan Vazquez McAfee for compliance verification review of commercial waste haulers. The City has been hiring consulting firms to conduct compliance reviews of franchise commercial haulers since 1999. These reviews ensure franchise commercial haulers’ compliance with the non-exclusive solid waste franchise agreement, administrative rules and regulations, and all federal, state or local laws and regulations applicable to the operation of the franchise system.
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves Temporary Pickleball Courts
The City Council on Monday approved the construction of two temporary pickleball courts at the former Jefferson Elementary School campus. The City is currently leasing the Jefferson School site from Pasadena Unified School District through November 30, 2027, so the courts would only be temporary. The two courts at Jefferson...
pasadenanow.com
City’s Human Relations Commission Approves Recommendation to Remove Former Mayor’s Portrait
Pasadena’s Human Relations Commission is officially recommending the City Council remove portraits and plaques dedicated to former City leaders that took part in hate campaigns. “The desire of the Human Relations Commission is to bring healing conversations to the community about the wrongdoings of the past,” said Chair Brandon...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified School District Foster Youth Council Set to Meet Thursday
The upcoming meeting of the Pasadena Unified School District Foster Youth Council is set to take place on February 16, 2022 via zoom video conference. The meeting, which will be held from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m. will be a virtual gathering of foster youth council members, foster parents, and representatives from the Pasadena Unified School District. The meeting will include discussions on various topics such as the approval of minutes from the previous meeting, the election of officers, updates from PUSD, and new issues of concern to foster parents.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Public Library Bridges Language Barriers with the Launch of LOTE4Kids, Offering Stories in Over 50 Languages
The Pasadena Public Library is now offering a new digital resource called LOTE4Kids, which provides a read-aloud collection of books in more than 50 world languages. According to Acting Director of Libraries and Information Services Tim McDonald, this new resource is free for all Pasadena Public Library cardholders and is designed to offer children the opportunity to enjoy stories in languages other than English.
pasadenanow.com
Rose Bowl Proposes To Add Mini Golf To Brookside, Local Environment Foundation Opposes Move
The Rose Bowl Operating Company (RBOC) is considering adding a mini-golf course to Brookside Golf Courses No. 1 and No. 2 but a local environment nonprofit contends the project is not appropriate to the natural character of the Arroyo Seco. The mini golf is part of efforts to find new...
pasadenanow.com
Police Chief to Appear at NAACP Town Hall Event
The NAACP Pasadena Branch is hosting a town hall event with the city’s new police chief, Eugene Harris, on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Jackie Robinson Community Center. The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m., is meant to introduce the new police chief to the community and allow for a discussion of important local topics, such as policing in schools and departmental policies.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Closures and Reminders for Lincoln’s, Washington’s Birthdays
In observance of Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays, City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 20. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. The City’s Citizen Service Center (CSC) will be open between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Water & Power Asks For Community Input on Roadmap to Energy Future
Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) is seeking the community’s input on its long-term energy plan through a virtual community meeting on February 22nd, 6-8 p.m. The Power Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) serves as a 25-year blueprint for PWP’s strategy of providing reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy. The...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Nonprofit CALSTART Adds Two New Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors
CALSTART, a national nonprofit organization with offices in Pasadena dedicated to accelerating the transition to clean transportation, announced the election of two new industry leaders to its Board of Directors. “We are pleased to add these two highly qualified and reputable clean transportation executives to our Board of Directors,” said...
pasadenanow.com
Real Estate Developer, Political and Civic Leader, Pasadena Resident Nelson Rising Dead at 81
Nelson Rising, a Los Angeles-based real estate developer and political and civic leader who helped shape the built and political environment of leading California cities, died on Thursday, February 9 at his home in Pasadena. He was 81 years old. Rising died of Alzheimer’s, his family said. Rising’s legacy...
pasadenanow.com
Sportscaster Jim Hill to Serve as Grand Marshal of Pasadena’s 41st Black History Parade, Dedicated to late Councilmember John J. Kennedy
Sportscaster Jim Hill will serve as the grand marshal of Pasadena’s 41st annual Black History Parade and Festival. The parade, which is dedicated to the late Councilmember John J. Kennedy, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We are honored to have...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Thrives with Resurging Restaurant-Hotel Revenue and Increased Sales Tax Collection
Receipts from restaurant-hotel revenues in Pasadena grew between July and September 2022, with sales 5.7% higher compared to the same period in 2021, according to a report prepared for the City by the Hdl Companies and published Pasadena Assistant City Manager Nicholas G. Rodriguez Thursday. Hdl said the growth was...
pasadenanow.com
Barger Launches Re-Election Bid for L.A. County Supervisor Seat Representing Pasadena
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced her re-election bid for the Fifth District Supervisor seat on Thursday, promising to continue her efforts in addressing public safety, homelessness, and supporting local businesses. Barger, who first took office in 2016 and won re-election in 2020, has earned a reputation as a dedicated and hard-working leader during her two terms in office.
pasadenanow.com
Alverno Lower School Students Explore New Interests and Activities
ROAR after school enrichment classes provide an opportunity for Alverno Lower School students to explore new interests and activities in a fun and supportive environment. Ms. Lis’s Young Chefs class whipped up the classic childhood favorite “Dirt Cups,” while Ms. Penny’s STEAM class engineered the tallest tower possible using noodles and marshmallows!
pasadenanow.com
John Muir Junior Lauren Gray Crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023
Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) congratulates John Muir Junior Lauren Gray, newly crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023!. “Thank you to everyone who supported Lauren. I am happy to announce that after a great voter turnout, a strong interview and a commitment to the program over the past 6 months, Lauren was crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023 this evening.” – Dr. Lawton Gray (JMHS Principal)
pasadenanow.com
Huntington Middle School Science Olympiad Participates in Sierra Vista Science Olympiad Invitational
SMUSD’s Huntington Middle School (HMS) Science Olympiad teams competed in the Sierra Vista Science Olympiad Invitational in Irvine this past Saturday. They competed against 66 other high ranking teams and earned a total of 2 medals. Congratulations to SMUSD medalists: Kacy Ip, Kyle Loh, Genevieve Phan and Claire Huang!
pasadenanow.com
Interfaith Study Group to Feature Broadcast Journalist Val Zavala in Upcoming Meeting
In a world where division and intolerance seem to be on the rise, the Interfaith Study Group offers a space where people of different faiths can come together and learn from one another. Founded in 2007 by the All Saints Church in Pasadena, the Islamic Center of Southern California, and...
pasadenanow.com
Commission Approves Recommendation Adopting Hate Crimes Hotline and Web Reporting System
On Tuesday the City’s Human Relation Commission approved a recommendation that the City Council adopt Los Angeles 211 system and web reporting system to report hate crimes. According to Chair Brandon Lamar, the commission has been discussing ways the community could combat hate crimes and incidents for the past year.
Comments / 0