Pasadena, CA

Council Approves Commercial Waste, Pickleball Court Construction Contracts as Part of Consent Calendar

The City Council approved contracts totaling $374,469 as part of Monday’s consent calendar. The calendar, which can be approved by a sweep motion, on one $204,525 contract to Sloan Vazquez McAfee for compliance verification review of commercial waste haulers. The City has been hiring consulting firms to conduct compliance reviews of franchise commercial haulers since 1999. These reviews ensure franchise commercial haulers’ compliance with the non-exclusive solid waste franchise agreement, administrative rules and regulations, and all federal, state or local laws and regulations applicable to the operation of the franchise system.
City Council Approves Temporary Pickleball Courts

The City Council on Monday approved the construction of two temporary pickleball courts at the former Jefferson Elementary School campus. The City is currently leasing the Jefferson School site from Pasadena Unified School District through November 30, 2027, so the courts would only be temporary. The two courts at Jefferson...
Pasadena Unified School District Foster Youth Council Set to Meet Thursday

The upcoming meeting of the Pasadena Unified School District Foster Youth Council is set to take place on February 16, 2022 via zoom video conference. The meeting, which will be held from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m. will be a virtual gathering of foster youth council members, foster parents, and representatives from the Pasadena Unified School District. The meeting will include discussions on various topics such as the approval of minutes from the previous meeting, the election of officers, updates from PUSD, and new issues of concern to foster parents.
Pasadena Public Library Bridges Language Barriers with the Launch of LOTE4Kids, Offering Stories in Over 50 Languages

The Pasadena Public Library is now offering a new digital resource called LOTE4Kids, which provides a read-aloud collection of books in more than 50 world languages. According to Acting Director of Libraries and Information Services Tim McDonald, this new resource is free for all Pasadena Public Library cardholders and is designed to offer children the opportunity to enjoy stories in languages other than English.
Police Chief to Appear at NAACP Town Hall Event

The NAACP Pasadena Branch is hosting a town hall event with the city’s new police chief, Eugene Harris, on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Jackie Robinson Community Center. The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m., is meant to introduce the new police chief to the community and allow for a discussion of important local topics, such as policing in schools and departmental policies.
Pasadena Water & Power Asks For Community Input on Roadmap to Energy Future

Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) is seeking the community’s input on its long-term energy plan through a virtual community meeting on February 22nd, 6-8 p.m. The Power Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) serves as a 25-year blueprint for PWP’s strategy of providing reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy. The...
Pasadena Nonprofit CALSTART Adds Two New Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors

CALSTART, a national nonprofit organization with offices in Pasadena dedicated to accelerating the transition to clean transportation, announced the election of two new industry leaders to its Board of Directors. “We are pleased to add these two highly qualified and reputable clean transportation executives to our Board of Directors,” said...
Barger Launches Re-Election Bid for L.A. County Supervisor Seat Representing Pasadena

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced her re-election bid for the Fifth District Supervisor seat on Thursday, promising to continue her efforts in addressing public safety, homelessness, and supporting local businesses. Barger, who first took office in 2016 and won re-election in 2020, has earned a reputation as a dedicated and hard-working leader during her two terms in office.
Alverno Lower School Students Explore New Interests and Activities

ROAR after school enrichment classes provide an opportunity for Alverno Lower School students to explore new interests and activities in a fun and supportive environment. Ms. Lis’s Young Chefs class whipped up the classic childhood favorite “Dirt Cups,” while Ms. Penny’s STEAM class engineered the tallest tower possible using noodles and marshmallows!
John Muir Junior Lauren Gray Crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023

Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) congratulates John Muir Junior Lauren Gray, newly crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023!. “Thank you to everyone who supported Lauren. I am happy to announce that after a great voter turnout, a strong interview and a commitment to the program over the past 6 months, Lauren was crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023 this evening.” – Dr. Lawton Gray (JMHS Principal)
