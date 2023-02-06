ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

idaho.gov

Big Game public meeting Feb. 9 in Grangeville from 5-7pm

Beginning Feb. 8, Idaho Fish and Game will begin gathering public input on big game season proposals for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear wolf and mountain lion. Hunters can also easily check out the proposals on the big game season setting webpage starting Feb. 8. The comment period will run through Feb. 22 at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
koze.com

BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim

LEWISTON, ID – A Nez Perce County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people – including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Crews Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on US12

KAMIAH, ID - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 6:23 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 55.5. Upon arriving on scene, crews made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had self-extricated. The...
KAMIAH, ID
Big Country News

Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
LEWISTON, ID

