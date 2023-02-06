IDAHO - Throughout 2022, the Idaho Fish and Game detected 15 positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease. The 15 positive CWD results came out of 3,171 tests taken statewide. All CWD cases from 2022 were detected in a 6-mile radius within the Slate Creek drainage north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO