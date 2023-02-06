Read full article on original website
Big Game public meeting Feb. 9 in Grangeville from 5-7pm
Beginning Feb. 8, Idaho Fish and Game will begin gathering public input on big game season proposals for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear wolf and mountain lion. Hunters can also easily check out the proposals on the big game season setting webpage starting Feb. 8. The comment period will run through Feb. 22 at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.
Idaho Fish & Game Detects 15 Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease in 2022
IDAHO - Throughout 2022, the Idaho Fish and Game detected 15 positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease. The 15 positive CWD results came out of 3,171 tests taken statewide. All CWD cases from 2022 were detected in a 6-mile radius within the Slate Creek drainage north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95.
Life Flight Rescues Patient at Jerry Johnson Hot Springs
KOOSKIA - On Thursday, February 2, first responders were called to a medical emergency at Jerry Johnson Hot Springs. These hot springs are located on HWY 12 about 77 miles East of Kooskia. United States Forest workers arrived first on the scene and hiked about 2 miles into the forest...
BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim
LEWISTON, ID – A Nez Perce County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people – including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
Idaho County Sheriff's Office Makes Three Felony Arrests Over the Weekend
IDAHO COUNTY - Over the weekend, Deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office made three felony arrests, two of which were narcotics-related. On Friday, two California men were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, and a Grangeville man was arrested for felony DUI Saturday morning. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at...
Orofino Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft After Allegedly Stealing Funds from Orofino Youth Soccer
OROFINO, ID - Late last week, Orofino Police Department filed felony charges against an Orofino woman who allegedly stole funds from the Orofino Youth Soccer program, an Idaho non-profit corporation. Charges were filed against Cordi L McKinzie Romero, of Orofino, on February 2, 2023, according to the Orofino Police Department....
Crews Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on US12
KAMIAH, ID - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 6:23 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 55.5. Upon arriving on scene, crews made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had self-extricated. The...
Lewiston Man had Five Prior DUI Convictions Before Allegedly Running Over Woman on Saturday
LEWISTON - According to court documents, the man accused of running over a 41-year-old female in Lewiston on Saturday night had been convicted of DUI five times prior to this incident. 36-year-old Jonathan Evans was convicted on DUI charges in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2013. The 2013 conviction was...
Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
