Read full article on original website
Related
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Files For Divorce From Husband James Fletcher, Two Years After Leaving Network
Nearly two years since she left her post at CNN, former anchor Brooke Baldwin filed for divorce from her husband James Fletcher, RadarOnline.com has learned. In May 2018, Baldwin, 43, married the British producer and director when she was a featured anchor on the cable news network. According to court documents, the former anchor filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. Baldwin issued a statement on her decision to end her marriage. "After nearly five years of marriage, with love and respect, James and I have decided to go our separate ways," Baldwin told The Post. Baldwin added...
Comments / 0