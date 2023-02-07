Talk about a cash crunch! Blac Chyna is insisting she now has virtually empty pockets after failing to win the lawsuit she hurled at the Kardashian and Jenner brood last year.The star was stopped on the street by a photographer when asked about her finances, and she admitted she currently has only $3,000 in he bank account."Honestly, Angela White [her real name] is broke," she declared, according to Radar, noting she earns less than $10 million each year, which is the estimate the photog made. However, she revealed her California crib is worth $3.8 million, and she also has a...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO