DeSantis Will Quickly ‘Implode’ Under Trump’s Attacks, Predicts Former Trump Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin
Former top Trump communications aide, Alyssa Farah Griffin, made clear during a discussion on the escalating feud between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) that she has absolutely no confidence in DeSantis’s ability to withstand attacks from Trump. The conversation on Thursday’s episode of The...
WATCH: Trump Official Turned Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slams ‘Woke Mob’ in Rebuttal to Biden SOTU
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the pugnacious press secretary for former President Donald Trump who was elected governor of Arkansas last year, delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. The speech from Sanders hammered on themes close to the culture war right, bashing “the radical...
Trump to Call CNN’s Anderson Cooper as Defense Witness in E. Jean Carroll Rape and Defamation Case
The witness lists in the lawsuit brought against ex-president Donald Trump by E. Jean Carroll includes among the names CNN’s Anderson Cooper as a witness for the defense. The judge this week set an April 25 trial date for the suit, which alleges that Trump raped and then defamed Carroll in saying she lied about the assault. The plaintiff and defendant jointly filed their trial plans Thursday in a Manhattan court.
Hannity Dodges When Geraldo Asks If Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Normal or Crazy’ – Right After the Host Interviewed Her
Sean Hannity ducked a straightforward question from Geraldo Rivera about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) moments after the Fox News host interviewed her. Greene appeared on Wednesday’s Hannity to give her reaction to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, where she heckled the president. Later, Rivera...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Morning Joe Brutally Grills Trump’s Last Defense Secretary Over Jan. 6 in Super-Awkward, 30-Minute Marathon Interview
Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller appeared on the Washington DC set of Morning Joe to promote a new book, and boy did things get super awkward. The interview lasted for roughly 30 minutes, and Miller’s defense of his lack of action on January 6, 2021, his blaming partisan hyperbole for how news of the attack has been reported, and his defense of former President Donald Trump did not play well with the Morning Joe panel.
‘My, My, My… You Hold a Hearing and You Can’t Prove Your Point’: Democrat Roasts Jim Jordan Over Line of Questioning
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) suggested House Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed to prove Twitter executives had nefarious intent to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. The contents of Biden’s laptop were made public before the 2020 election. It showed the now-president’s son doing drugs, as well as lewd images. Twitter censored the story on its platform before the election, fearing it may be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
‘That Was Pretty Petty’: Rick Scott Doubles Down on Claim McConnell Kicked Him Off Committee as Retribution When Pushed on Fox News
Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) refused to bury the hatchet with GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday when asked on Fox News if “you guys are cool with each other?”. Scott, recruited by former President Donald Trump, challenged McConnell shortly after the 2022 midterms elections and was...
SOTU POLL: Whopping 72 Percent Approved of Biden Speech — Including 43% of Republicans
A whopping 72 percent of viewers approved of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union speech — including 43 percent of Republicans who watched. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and a raucous majority it turned out to be.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
WATCH: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Fails to Correct GOP Rep Who Repeatedly Accuses Biden of Lying About True Thing
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins failed to correct GOP Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) when he defended heckling President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech by falsely claiming Biden was “lying” — about something that’s actually true. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan
A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
‘Made Fools of Themselves Again’: Joe Scarborough Ridicules House Republicans’ Twitter Censorship Hearings
Joe Scarborough ridiculed Republicans — arguing the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on conservative censorship on Twitter failed to amount to much. Morning Joe kicked off Thursday by discussing how Republicans used that proceeding to go after former Twitter employees for the platform’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop as part of their supposed bias against conservatives. Of course, Democrats were able to counter this by pointing to the Trump administration’s attempts to have tweets censored, plus the site’s decision not to enforce their own rules against former President Donald Trump.
DeSantis Slams Trump For Pedo Meme: ‘I Don’t Spend My Time Trying to Smear Other Republicans!’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis returned fire on former President Donald Trump’s attempt to depict him as a “groomer” who partied around with young women. The ex-president took his attacks on DeSantis to a new level this week when he posted a series of memes on Truth Social to depict the governor as a someone who got drunk and partied with students back when DeSantis was a high school teacher. Since DeSantis is now holding conversations about how to make it easier for government officials to sue the media for defamation, a reporter asked on Wednesday if his proposal would address Trump’s “damaging” posts about him.
