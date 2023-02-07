You'll notice a vacant lot if you walk near the Village, at the corner of Menomonee River Parkway and Harmonee Avenue. This site used to be the home of an office building. Wauwatosa’s Community Development Authority purchased the lot, tore down the building, restored the landscape, and advertised the lot for sale. It’s walkable to State Street, Hart Park, local businesses and restaurants, churches, grocery stores, schools, and more. The city’s intention has always been to redevelop this lot – as outlined in our Village Master Plan. Below are details about what a redevelopment process looks like.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO