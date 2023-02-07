ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agape Christian 68, Tamms (Egyptian) 24

Aurora Central Catholic 71, Harvest Christian Academy 65

Bloomington Christian 60, Midland 50

Bluford Webber 62, Zeigler-Royalton 26

Bunker Hill 64, Lebanon 28

Chicago (Goode) 43, Chicago Washington 39

Chicago Academy 62, Foreman 43

Chicago-University 81, Francis Parker 68

Clinton 65, Edinburg (Coop) BK 37

Dixon 49, Rockford Christian 33

Durand 71, Parkview, Wis. 58

Eldorado 59, Hardin County 45

Glenbard West 48, St. Charles North 41

Herscher 62, Clifton Central 57

Joliet Catholic 79, Lincoln Way West 71

Julian 47, Chicago Little Village 31

Lake View 66, Steinmetz 36

Lovejoy 63, Normandy, Mo. 46

Manley 103, Chicago North Grand 60

Milford 77, Donovan 55

Milledgeville 63, Orangeville 50

Mooseheart 55, Kirkland Hiawatha 30

Payton 46, Elmwood Park 32

Pearl City 76, Ashton-Franklin Center 70

Pope County 65, Cobden 43

Quincy Notre Dame 69, Augusta Southeastern 29

Raymond Lincolnwood 62, Taylorville 58

Ridgewood 67, Wheeling 58

Rochelle 82, Oregon 74

Schaumburg Christian 68, Islamic Foundation 48

Serena 64, Aurora Math-Science 47

Skokie (Ida Crown) 57, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 15

South Beloit 65, Freeport (Aquin) 39

Warren 59, Pecatonica, Wis. 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
637K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy