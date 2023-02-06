Read full article on original website
umterps.com
The Terrapins Return to Puerto Rico for Stroke Play Match Up
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - The Maryland men's golf team returns to competition after an eight-day break for the sixth event of the 2022-23 season in the 30th annual Puerto Rico Classic, hosted by the Big Ten conference foe Purdue. Over the three-day tournament (Feb. 12-14), the Terrapins will play...
umterps.com
Men's Basketball Returns Home To Host Penn State On Saturday
COLLEGE PARK, MD - The Terps open up a key stretch of four home dates over the next five games as the regular season begins to enter the stretch run. Maryland has been terrific at the XFINITY Center this year with a 12-1 record and have won nine consecutive Big Ten games at home. A win would mark the first time in program history that Maryland has won 10 consecutive home Big Ten games.
umterps.com
Terps Ready For Road Matchup With Rutgers
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland gymnastics Big Ten schedule continues as the Terps continue their road stretch facing Rutgers on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Piscataway, New Jersey. The dual meet will be available on B1G+ and in-meet updates can be found on Twitter via @TerpsGymnastics. THIS WEEK'S STORYLINES. The Matchup.
umterps.com
Maryland to Compete at Liberty, Clemson
COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Maryland Track and Field squads will travel to Liberty University and Clemson University this Friday and Saturday to compete in the Darius Dixon Invitational and the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational. The weekend's competitions will be the Terps final regular season meets before taking on...
umterps.com
Two Terps Named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List
College Park, MD -- Jason Savacool and Matt Shaw have been named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, USA Baseball announced Friday. Maryland is one of just 10 schools in the nation to place multiple student athletes on the watch list. The 2023 preseason list includes 55 athletes from the ranks of high school and college baseball. This watch list is maintained on a rolling basis, with the next selection being the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List which will be announced on Wednesday, April. 5.
umterps.com
No. 1 Terps Face First Road Test At Loyola
COLLEGE PARK, MD - No. 1 Maryland (1-0) hits the road for the first time in 2023, traveling to Baltimore to take on in-state foe Loyola in the Greyhounds' season opener. Maryland opened it's 2023 season with a dominating 15-4 win over No. 19 Richmond on Feb. 4 at SECU Stadium. Owen Murphy led the offense with four goals, while the Terps' defense was stellar in keeping Richmond scoreless for 43:31 spanning the first through fourth quarter. Logan McNaney made 12 saves in net and allowed just three goals.
umterps.com
No. 8 Maryland Heads to Northwestern Thursday
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland (19-5, 10-3 B1G) will play at Northwestern (8-15, 1-11) Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. The Terps-Wildcats matchup will be televised on the Big Ten Network. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland beat then-No. 10 Ohio State, 90-54, Sunday in College...
umterps.com
No. 8 Terps Stifle Northwestern In 79-54 Victory
Maryland's defense was remarkable all night long. The Terps held Northwestern without a field goal for the entire second quarter and for more than 12 minutes in the game. The Wildcats shot just 2-of-17 from three-point range, 12 percent. They made just 35 percent from the floor. Northwestern was led...
umterps.com
Standout Seniors
When the second-ranked Maryland women’s lacrosse team takes the field for the first time in the 2023 season on Saturday, it will do so with sky-high expectations. At the center of those expectations lies a group of eight seniors that have unparalleled experiences and successes under their belt as a result of its three-plus years at Maryland.
umterps.com
Tennis Terps Set To Compete Against Liberty and North Texas
COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland women's tennis team (5-1) is set to take on Liberty (5-1) this Friday and North Texas (7-1) this Saturday. The Terps are back on the road again after last week's win against Dartmouth. Matches will take place in Lynchburg, VA and will be held at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. Friday's match will begin at noon and the Saturday match will be at 9:00 am.
