COLLEGE PARK, MD - No. 1 Maryland (1-0) hits the road for the first time in 2023, traveling to Baltimore to take on in-state foe Loyola in the Greyhounds' season opener. Maryland opened it's 2023 season with a dominating 15-4 win over No. 19 Richmond on Feb. 4 at SECU Stadium. Owen Murphy led the offense with four goals, while the Terps' defense was stellar in keeping Richmond scoreless for 43:31 spanning the first through fourth quarter. Logan McNaney made 12 saves in net and allowed just three goals.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO