Fintel reports that Garcia Ernest C. Iii has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.12MM shares of Carvana Co (CVNA). This represents 22.56% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 16.12MM shares and 18.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 86.88% and an increase in total ownership of 3.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

2 DAYS AGO