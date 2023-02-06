Throat cancer refers to the abnormal growth of cells in the larynx, pharynx, or other parts of the throat. Symptoms of throat cancer can vary depending on the location of the tumor and the stage of the cancer. Common Signs And Symptoms Include: • A Persistent Sore Throat • Hoarseness • Difficulty Swallowing • A Lump Or Mass In The Throat. Other symptoms can include ear pain, weight loss, and fatigue. In some cases, throat cancer may also cause a persistent cough, changes in voice, or difficulty breathing. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for managing throat cancer, as the condition can quickly become life-threatening. It is important to consult a doctor if you experience any of these symptoms.

