msn.com
The Signs & Symptoms Of Throat Cancer
Throat cancer refers to the abnormal growth of cells in the larynx, pharynx, or other parts of the throat. Symptoms of throat cancer can vary depending on the location of the tumor and the stage of the cancer. Common Signs And Symptoms Include: • A Persistent Sore Throat • Hoarseness • Difficulty Swallowing • A Lump Or Mass In The Throat. Other symptoms can include ear pain, weight loss, and fatigue. In some cases, throat cancer may also cause a persistent cough, changes in voice, or difficulty breathing. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for managing throat cancer, as the condition can quickly become life-threatening. It is important to consult a doctor if you experience any of these symptoms.
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
What Is a Heart Attack and What Are the Symptoms?
THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- In the United States alone, more than 800,000 heart attacks occur each year. That number will likely continue to rise: The American College of Cardiology predicts significant increases in heart disease and cardiovascular risk factors across the country by 2060. And a recent poll from Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center found heart attacks can even occur in groups you may not suspect, like young people.
boldsky.com
Symptoms Of Heart Attack In Kids; Can Children Get Heart Attacks? How To Prevent It?
There has been a substantial increase in the prevalence of coronary heart disease in India over the last several decades, with rates ranging between 1.6% and 7.4% for rural and 1% to 13.2% for urban populations. Heart disease and heart attacks can all be exacerbated by poor diet, lack of...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Myopathy?
The most common symptoms of myopathy are weakness and impaired daily functions or activities, as well as muscle pain and tenderness. When a person experiences significant muscle pain and tenderness without weakness, there might be other causes to consider. There are several general signs and symptoms of myopathy, including. Symmetric...
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
2 Morning Mistakes That Can Damage Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
How you start your morning can make or break your whole day–and over time, your morning habits can also have a major effect on your overall health. From choosing a healthy breakfast that can nourish your body and help you lose weight to exercising to...
Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’
The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
She thought she had a stomach bug. Her Apple Watch alerted her it was more
One pregnant California mother thought she was coming down with a stomach bug her son had, but when her Apple Watch wouldn't stop alerting her about her heart rate she went to the hospital to find out she had a severe pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption.
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
The cancer symptom you can spot when you breathe and the 5 other signs you must know
GETTING diagnosed with cancer is always going to be devastating. But the earlier you catch the disease the better your chances are of beating it. Head and neck cancers are responsible for over 4,000 deaths a year in the UK, figures from Cancer Research UK state. There are over 12,000...
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
Cough syrups may be linked to more than 300 child deaths: World Health Organization
The World Health Organization is investigating the possible connection between contaminated cough syrups and the over 300 children who died after using the spoiled medication last year. The investigation hopes to see whether the raw materials used to produce cough syrup by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia contained “unacceptable levels” of toxins — and as a result, caused the spate of deaths, someone with knowledge on the matter told Reuters. WHO is also looking to see whether the manufacturers received the bad materials from some of the same suppliers. The agency has not named any of the suppliers it...
