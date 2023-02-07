Henderson Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is pleased to announce the winners of its 28th Young Artists Competition. The competition, which is divided into a junior and senior division, offers artists the ability to audition live or online. The Senior Division resulted in a tie for first place between Antonio McDonald for cello and Alexander Vakov for oboe. Nirav Banerji was awarded second place for piano, and Claire Lee received honorable mention for her violin performance. Junior Division winners included Brennan Fischl in first place for clarinet, Lucas Jiang in second place for violin, and Aspen Stevens in third place for violin. All winners will perform at a concert on Friday, March 31 at Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon at 7:30 p.m.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO