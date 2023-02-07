ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nnbw.com

McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property

A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan

NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company

SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism. The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Moms Join Forces to Fundraise for Charity and Better the Community

RENO, NEVADA (FEBRUARY 9, 2023) — Mamas For A Cause, a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community, is hosting their annual fundraising dinner and auction Saturday, February 11 at the Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno. This year’s event benefits The Children’s Cabinet. To learn more about Mamas For A Cause, visit mamasforacause.com.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name

The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Major Construction Starting in Downtown Reno

The project is expected to take up over a million square feet and will include over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property. The project is expected to be up to 1.4 million square feet including over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno doctor advocates for racial equality in medicine

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Wolf Pack shoots 25% as team in 67-51 loss to San Diego State. Wolf Pack shoots 25% as team in 67-51 loss to San Diego State. N. Nevada based company gets $2 billion dollar clean energy investment. Updated: 13 hours...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks City Council to consider settlement with former fire chief Mark Lawson

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will meet next week to consider settling a lawsuit with former fire chief Mark Lawson. Lawson was briefly the city’s fire chief before being fired after being charged with a number of drug crimes in December. The amount being considered as a payout to Lawson is $441,218.83.
SPARKS, NV
beckersasc.com

Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Reno agrees to $250,000 settlement with observer hit by pepper balls at protest

The Reno City Council will discuss Wednesday whether to grant a $250,000 settlement to Rebecca Gasca, a former legal observer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, who sued after she said she was hit by pepper balls shot by local police at a downtown Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. The post Reno agrees to $250,000 settlement with observer hit by pepper balls at protest appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RENO, NV

