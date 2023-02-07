Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nnbw.com
McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property
A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Commercial Group Announces the Promotion of Chris Shanks, CCIM to Senior Vice President
RENO, Nev. — Chris Shanks has been recently elevated to senior vice president within Dickson Commercial Group (DCG). The promotion is a result of the combination of both recent transactional production and tenure in the marketplace. “This promotion helps recognize the success in Chris’s career with DCG,” said Tom...
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
nevadabusiness.com
Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan
NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
nevadabusiness.com
Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company
SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism. The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Moms Join Forces to Fundraise for Charity and Better the Community
RENO, NEVADA (FEBRUARY 9, 2023) — Mamas For A Cause, a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community, is hosting their annual fundraising dinner and auction Saturday, February 11 at the Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno. This year’s event benefits The Children’s Cabinet. To learn more about Mamas For A Cause, visit mamasforacause.com.
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
2news.com
Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name
The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
2news.com
Major Construction Starting in Downtown Reno
The project is expected to take up over a million square feet and will include over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property. The project is expected to be up to 1.4 million square feet including over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno doctor advocates for racial equality in medicine
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Wolf Pack shoots 25% as team in 67-51 loss to San Diego State. Wolf Pack shoots 25% as team in 67-51 loss to San Diego State. N. Nevada based company gets $2 billion dollar clean energy investment. Updated: 13 hours...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks City Council to consider settlement with former fire chief Mark Lawson
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will meet next week to consider settling a lawsuit with former fire chief Mark Lawson. Lawson was briefly the city’s fire chief before being fired after being charged with a number of drug crimes in December. The amount being considered as a payout to Lawson is $441,218.83.
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
2news.com
Mayor Schieve Files Motion for Washoe Judge to Order Tracking Device Plantee to be Identified
(Feb. 6, 2023) Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has filed in the second Judicial District Court of Nevada an order to compel a Washoe judge to ask the defendants in the case described below to identify the someone(s) who planted a tracking device on her personal car, despite the defendants' 'untenable objection'.
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
‘Our go-to place’: South Lake Tahoe grocery store closing after 60 years
Locals and visitors alike aren't happy.
Reno agrees to $250,000 settlement with observer hit by pepper balls at protest
The Reno City Council will discuss Wednesday whether to grant a $250,000 settlement to Rebecca Gasca, a former legal observer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, who sued after she said she was hit by pepper balls shot by local police at a downtown Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. The post Reno agrees to $250,000 settlement with observer hit by pepper balls at protest appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Accused Killer Troy Driver Expected to Waive Upcoming Preliminary Hearing
Accused killer Troy Driver is expected to waive his right to a preliminary hearing on Valentine's Day. The preliminary hearing was scheduled for a week from today but a status conference is now scheduled for February 14 when the Fernley Justice Court said Driver's attorney is expected to waive the right.
Comments / 0