Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
TCU 61, Kansas State 82: Big Trouble in the Little Apple
The Frogs continued their limp through the February Big 12 schedule on Tuesday night as they headed to Manhattan to take on the #10 Wildcats, once again without leading scorer and possible Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles. Although Eddie Lampkin was back in the lineup (recording 18 minutes in the game), it was once again necessary for a true team effort to generate scoring for the Frogs. Unfortunately, the scoring came at an absolute premium for TCU—a team averaging 77 points per game struggle to eclipse 60 points on Tuesday night.
Dominate Effort Lifts Ducks over Trojans
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon played one of their most complete games of the season, defeating USC 78-60 on Thursday night in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks shot over 50 percent from the field, making 89 percent of free throws on the night. With 16:29 left in the first half, the game was tied at 6-6, the last time Oregon would not hold the lead in the contest. The Ducks built a double-digit lead with a 13-0 run, and would lead for the remaining 38 minutes and 15 seconds of the contest.?
Bobcats Power Past Southern Miss, 69-52
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State outscored Southern Miss 25-9 in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats took down the Lady Eagles on the road at Reed Green Coliseum on Thursday by a score of 69-52. The Bobcats (17-7, 9-4 Sun Belt) beat one of the teams they were locked in a five-way tie with for second in the Sun Belt standings entering Thursday by outrebounding the Lady Eagles (15-9, 8-5 Sun Belt) by a 35-19 margin and using an offensive performance in the second half that saw the Bobcats shoot 53.3 percent from the field (16-of-30).
Buffs Begin Three-Game Road Swing At Utah Saturday
THE SEASON: Colorado is 14-11 overall and in seventh place in the Pac-12 Conference at 6-8 after gaining a sweep of the Bay Area schools at home last week. The Buffaloes cruised to a pair of double-digit wins, taking down California 59-46 on Feb. 2 and then Stanford, 84-62, on Feb. 5.
SB Nation Reacts: Jon Horst, Certified Trader
Gooooooooooood morning, and a happy Trade Deadline Day to all who celebrate!. The Milwaukee Bucks are sure to be up and about this AM assessing a changed trade landscape with the Brooklyn Super Nets getting Old Yeller’d and sending out Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively. With two big chess pieces off the board, the question is how this will impact the Bucks themselves. Their big trade target sweetheart Jae Crowder got moved to Brooklyn as part of the KD trade, but that dude at ESPN says the Nets are open to moving Crowder to a third team before the deadline later today.
No. 7 Duke Hits the Road for Jacksonville Saturday
Duke hits the road for the first time this season sporting a 2-0 record. The Blue Devils have scored 39 goals in their first two outings, while allowing just 15. Duke is outshooting opponents 54-36 overall in the two games. ¡ Jacksonville opened its 2023 campaign with a tough 12-7...
Super Bowl 2023: Best picks, player props to consider for Eagles vs. Chiefs
Here comes Super Bowl Sunday! Want to make it a little more interesting with friends while cheering on the mighty Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) DraftKings Sportsbook is back with plenty of odds and predictions for all those nooks and crannies of the game - the yards, touches, and other quirks to keep you engaged.
Latest on Arizona men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament resume
As long as Arizona keeps winning, it will remain in the conversation for a second consecutive No. 1 seed, something it hasn’t accomplished in more than 30 years. The Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) head to the Bay Area this weekend sitting at No. 10 in the NET ranking, which is actually down a spot from where they started the week, but Kansas’s win over Texas on Monday night caused some shuffling. On KenPom.com they sit at No. 9.
4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools
Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice signed the top running back in the country in the 2023 cycle, but that is not stopping him from aiming high in the 2024 recruiting class. The Longhorns staff hosted some big time talent at the running back position in January for Junior Day...
Bulls have a point guard problem that could be solved in buyout market
CLEVELAND – By late Thursday evening, the only acquisition Arturas Karnisovas was interested in was sleep. Two straight days of working the phones, but unable to get a deal done by the trade deadline left the Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations a bit worn down. Not...
BRIEF: Indiana Women’s Basketball Purdue Game Sold Out
Earlier this morning it was announced that Indiana women’s basketball’s 2/19 home finale versus Purdue has been sold out:. This announcement should come as no surprise to anyone who tuned into #2 Indiana’s 87-78 defeat of #5 Iowa last night. 13,046 fans attended the game, absolutely smashing the previous program single game attendance record of 10,455. The record had already been broken twice this season, and the Senior Day sellout all but guarantees it’ll be shattered at least once more this year.
Michigan indirectly plays pivotal role in Texas, OU leaving Big 12 early for SEC
The Michigan Wolverines indirectly played a huge role in Texas and Oklahoma being allowed to leave the Big 12 early for the SEC. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns in 2024 — which was originally set to be played in Austin — will now be played in Ann Arbor. Michigan will then travel to Texas in 2027, the year Texas was originally going to go to U-M for its scheduled game.
Longhorns Daily News: Texas WR Savion Red is getting snaps in the Longhorns’ backfield
While rising redshirt sophomore Jonathan Brooks is out with injury, the Texas Longhorns are getting creative with who gets carries during spring offseason workouts. That includes rising sophomore Savion Red, who lined up at wide receiver this past season for Texas. — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) February 9, 2023. WHAT THEY’RE...
Recruiting Roundup: A welcome change of pace with QB recruiting
Now that the tepid and somewhat disappointing 2023 recruiting cycle has finally been laid to rest, the Michigan Wolverines can fully turn their attention to the 2024 and 2025 classes. Michigan’s 2024 class is currently the seventh-best in the nation according to 247Sports — and it could stay that way...
Longhorns Daily News: Join us in saying goodbye to Texas’ Quinn Ewers’ mullet
It was so young, so vulnerable to the world. It was an iconic mullet. Texas Longhorns rising redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers cut off his mullet earlier this week. It’s been a tough pill to swallow for those of us with native Texas roots. RIP, bleached-blonde mullet. Y’all my...
Naas Cunningham no longer considering Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is starting to hone in on recruits in the class of 2024. With Ian Jackson now committed to North Carolina, another five-star wing is off the board. That player is Naas Cunningham. The Overtime Elite star picked up an offer from Kentucky just under a...
Hawks in the NBA - Garza Rising
Luka Garza has his best stretch as a pro, while Keegan slumps, then immediately breaks out for a career-high. Let’s go!. We’re going to start with Luka. After some up-and-down playing time and a brief stop back in Des Moines, Luka returned to the Timberwolves and had his best 3-game stretch in the NBA.
Detroit Pistons sign Stanley Umude to 10-day contract
To fill the void left by the departures of Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, the Detroit Pistons are signing Motor City Cruise guard Stanley Umude to a 10-day contract. Umude has spent all season with the Cruise and was part of the Pistons’ preseason roster. Umude is averaging 14.2...
