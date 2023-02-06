Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Baptist Convention Receives $28 Million Estate GiftAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James Liverpool shirt: How to buy, price and will Reds wear NBA legend's jersey?
LeBron James' status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time is undisputed with the LA Lakers superstar continuing to dominate on and off the court. The 38-year-old created NBA history in the Lakers' 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career points record with a new total of 38,390, three ahead the previous top scorer.
ng-sportingnews.com
Projecting which NBA stars could break LeBron James' scoring record, from Luka Doncic to Joel Embiid
Will LeBron James' new scoring record ever be topped?. The knee-jerk reaction is to say no. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record stood for almost 39 years, and there will never be another LeBron James. But records were meant to be broken, and James himself has speculated on which current NBA players would...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant, Suns blockbuster trade: 'I'm just glad he got out of there'
Just a few days ago, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were both still members of the Nets. Fast forward to the day of the trade deadline and both superstars will be out in the Western Conference. On the evening that Irving made his Mavericks debut, the NBA world was hit...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Kevin Durant fits with the championship-or-bust Suns, Nets prioritize defense with Mikal Bridges
Boy, that escalated quickly. What many thought would be a quiet deadline is no more, with the Nets accepting a godfather offer to move Kevin Durant to the Suns. You don't need me to tell you that the Suns got better by adding one of the three best players in the league and a potential MVP by year's end. The question is how much better they got.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the 2023 NBA trade deadline? Date, top targets including O.G Anunoby and John Collins
It's now a race against the clock. The NBA's trade deadline is looming as teams work the phones to either add or unload talent before it's too late. We've already seen some blockbuster deals with Kevin Durant heading to Phoenix and Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic in Dallas. The Lakers also finally made a move to beef up their roster, sending out Russell Westbrook and a 2027 lightly protected first-round pick in exchange for the trio of D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James F-bomb, Drake tribute steal show during NBA scoring record ceremony
Just as he's done every step of the way since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James delivered once again on Tuesday. Needing 36 points entering the night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list, James left no doubt as he drilled a 21-foot fadeaway jumper with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to notch his 38,388th career point.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kevin Durant trade details: Nets send All-Star forward to Suns in stunning deadline deal
Move over, Kyrie Irving. We've got an even bigger blockbuster deal to discuss. The Nets are sending Kevin Durant to the Suns in exchange for multiple players and draft picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Here is a full breakdown of the stunning deal. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA trade rumors: Six players most likely to be traded at 2023 deadline, including Raptors' Fred VanVleet
With just one day left before the 2023 NBA trade deadline, there are a lot of rumors floating around regarding potential moves. The big question is whether those rumors will lead to actual transactions. Some contenders may be hesitant to pull the trigger on dramatic changes ahead of the final...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA buyout market: Russell Westbrook, John Wall headline best players available after 2023 trade deadline
The NBA's trade deadline has officially passed, but there is still room for more player movement. This year's deadline was headlined by splashy moves made by the Lakers, Mavericks and Suns, who, with the acquisition of Kevin Durant, are now a favorite to win the Western Conference. As the dust settles, plenty of contenders will shift their focus to the buyout market, where historically, teams have made key improvements by adding veterans capable of contributing.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar clears air on lack of relationship with LeBron James, breaking all-time NBA scoring record
LeBron James made history on Tuesday, surpassing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. In need of 36 points to break the record, James went for 38 points against the Thunder on Tuesday, knocking down a classic fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter to secure the scoring crown.
ng-sportingnews.com
Matisse Thybulle trade grade: Trail Blazers land defensive ace; 76ers address need
Matisse Thybulle is on the move. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers will acquire Thybulle from the 76ers as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Hornets, who are sending Jalen McDaniels to Philadelphia. The reported deal also includes a bevy of draft...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is the NBA trade deadline 2023? Date, time, latest rumors, news & top targets
Trade deadline week started off with a bang. On Monday, the Mavericks and Nets officially completed a deal that sent All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas. That transaction was only the beginning of a busy stretch, as several teams are jockeying for playoff positioning including the Suns who pulled the trigger on a monumental trade for 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jakob Poeltl trade grades: Raptors address hole at center; Spurs strengthen Victor Wembanyama odds
It turns out that the reports of the Raptors being interested in Jakob Poeltl ahead of the trade deadline were true. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors are acquiring Poeltl from the Spurs for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. It's currently unknown what the protection is around that first-round pick.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thunder guard Josh Giddey had secret admission after LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record
As LeBron James got closer to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time scoring record, you could start to map out which games he might break the record in. After he went for 27 points against the Pelicans over the weekend, it became clear it would happen in Los Angeles against either the Thunder or Bucks, only 36 points away from taking the scoring crown.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream for Wednesday game
The Kyrie Irving trade has now gone through. While the trade was reported on Sunday afternoon, it wasn't made official until Monday evening because the Nets were said to be "evaluating opportunities" to expand it with a third team. It ended up being a two-team deal, with Irving and Markieff Morris headed to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three future picks.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA trade deadline tracker 2023: Every player, draft pick moved
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has passed, and what a whirlwind it was. Trade season kicked off in a big way over the weekend, with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving being traded from Brooklyn to Dallas to team up with Luka Doncic. It got even more chaotic in the early hours...
Comments / 0