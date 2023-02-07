ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza

Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
South Florida Rehabilitation Centers for Drug Addiction

Sunny South Florida is home to a range of rehabilitation centers that specialize in treating drug addiction. These centers offer a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches and therapies to help individuals overcome their substance abuse problems and regain control of their lives. What are rehabilitation centers like in South Florida?
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
Apply Now for $1,200 Scholarships Offered to Florida College Students

The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering four scholarships worth $1,200 each to college students majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication. To be eligible, applicants must be registered Florida voters, have lived in the state for at least two years, be a college junior...
The Ten Best Music Festivals in South Florida in 2023

Bust out the sharpie and circle South Florida's biggest music festivals on this year's calendar. Sure, it's early, and some questions — particularly about December faves like Vibra Urbana, Rakastella, and Audacy Beach Festival — remain, like date confirmations, lineup details, and all that goodness. But, for the bulk of 'em, we've dug in and gotten the juicy details. The general sentiment: We're ready to rock the hell out.
This Is Florida's Best Buffet

Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like. For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the...
