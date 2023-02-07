Read full article on original website
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
If You're Thinking COVID Is Over... Here's What I Wish You Knew
"I have had moments when I’ve wondered if life is worth living like this."
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
8 Pretty Places in Florida You May Not Know About, But May Want to Visit, According to a Travel Website
Many places in Florida are well-known and heavily traveled. Examples are Walt Disney World, Clearwater Beach, Kennedy Space Center, South Beach, and Key West, to name just a few.
sflcn.com
South Florida Rehabilitation Centers for Drug Addiction
Sunny South Florida is home to a range of rehabilitation centers that specialize in treating drug addiction. These centers offer a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches and therapies to help individuals overcome their substance abuse problems and regain control of their lives. What are rehabilitation centers like in South Florida?
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
Weekend cool front is dragging its way to South Florida... so when will the cold air arrive?
As if right on cue for 2023, another cool front arrives in South Florida for the weekend, as has been the case for much of January and February. This one originally was expected to reach South Florida on Friday and clear out the muggy, cloudy skies for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. ...
wlrn.org
Nursing professionals provide reactions and concerns about nursing scandal
Federal authorities in Florida have brought charges against 25 people for allegedly orchestrating a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment in various states. Recently, unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
tamaractalk.com
Apply Now for $1,200 Scholarships Offered to Florida College Students
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering four scholarships worth $1,200 each to college students majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication. To be eligible, applicants must be registered Florida voters, have lived in the state for at least two years, be a college junior...
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Music Festivals in South Florida in 2023
Bust out the sharpie and circle South Florida's biggest music festivals on this year's calendar. Sure, it's early, and some questions — particularly about December faves like Vibra Urbana, Rakastella, and Audacy Beach Festival — remain, like date confirmations, lineup details, and all that goodness. But, for the bulk of 'em, we've dug in and gotten the juicy details. The general sentiment: We're ready to rock the hell out.
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Buffet
Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like. For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the...
