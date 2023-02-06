A new docuseries about the rich history of Richmond Heights in southwest Miami-Dade debuts next week.What's happening: "Miami's Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La" chronicles the origins of the neighborhood key to Miami-Dade's civil rights movement through interviews with the grandchildren of its first residents. Background: In the late 1940s, during the Jim Crow era, Frank C. Martin, a white developer and former Pan American Airways pilot, turned rural farmland into a housing community geared toward Black World War II veterans, per the Richmond Heights Community Development Corporation.The neighborhood, called Richmond Heights, provided a pathway to homeownership and a middle-class lifestyle. It's now grown to more than 9,000 residents, and its descendants — which include inventors, NASA scientists and NFL players — are working to preserve the neighborhood's legacy.If you watch: The series will stream starting Feb. 15 on Crackle, LG and PLEX TV. Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO