thewestsidegazette.com
Advocacy in Motion Commissioner Pamela Beasley-Pittman
Fifteen years ago, Pamela Beasley-Pittman happened to attend an event in North Florida. Among the speakers was a female African American city commissioner who delivered a powerful address. “As I listened to her speaking, I distinctly heard the Holy Spirit say to me, ‘You are going to do that.’
miamitimesonline.com
Outrage over Miami Black History Month police cruiser
The Miami Police Department’s tribute to Black History Month – an official vehicle wrapped in swaths of red, green, yellow and blue, Black fists raised in protest and an outline of Africa – hasn’t been as well received as it thought it would be In fact, it’s receiving widespread condemnation as it makes national headlines across the country.
miamitimesonline.com
Policing while Black in the shadow of Tyre Nichols
Law enforcement practices are under scrutiny once more after another Black man, Tyre Nichols, was fatally injured at the hands of police officers. Some are likening the attack to the 1991 beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police. According to Mapping Police Violence, a comprehensive database to track police...
Broward Schools Observes a Day of ‘Service and Love’ for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims
In memory of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, Broward County Public Schools will observe a Day of Service and Love on February 14, 2023. On this early release day, students, staff, and volunteers across the district will participate in various volunteer and service projects in honor of the 17 students and staff members who lost their lives and those who were injured.
floridabulldog.org
Flood of Russia-Ukraine war refugees leads to severe overcrowding at Miami-Dade school
Overcrowding at a Miami-Dade elementary and middle school is so severe, students are crammed into classrooms and rats roam the cafeteria grounds, parents and teachers say. Why? School district officials are violating a state constitutional amendment limiting the number of children per class. Norman S. Edelcup Sunny Isles Beach K-8...
Commissioner Nancy Metayer Bowen Leads Discussion at National Haitian American Elected Officials Network 2023 Leadership Retreat
City Commissioner Nancy Metayer met alongside other South Florida leaders to discuss affordable housing and climate change at the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network 2023 Leadership Retreat recently in Newark. Metayer Bowen led and moderated a panel at the event that included representatives from South Florida that, included Miami...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
'He embraced everyone': Girlfriend of Lyft driver who died recalls his kindness
Kathi Ginsberg recalled one of her fondest moments with Gary Levin. It was a memory from the week before Christmas, when Ginsberg and Levin, her boyfriend of nearly six years, attended a Smokey Robinson concert at the Broward County Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, a belated gift for Levin's 74th birthday.
cltampa.com
A vintage Florida dome home from 1985 is now for sale
An unspoiled dome-shaped time capsule from the '80s is now on the market in Florida. Located at 10 NE 173rd Ter. in Miami, this rare geodesic dome home was built in 1985 and was "inspired by the vibrant energy of the World's Fair," says the listing. As you can see from the photos, that statement isn't too far fetched.
New documentary highlights Miami's "Shangri-La" for Black families
A new docuseries about the rich history of Richmond Heights in southwest Miami-Dade debuts next week.What's happening: "Miami's Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La" chronicles the origins of the neighborhood key to Miami-Dade's civil rights movement through interviews with the grandchildren of its first residents. Background: In the late 1940s, during the Jim Crow era, Frank C. Martin, a white developer and former Pan American Airways pilot, turned rural farmland into a housing community geared toward Black World War II veterans, per the Richmond Heights Community Development Corporation.The neighborhood, called Richmond Heights, provided a pathway to homeownership and a middle-class lifestyle. It's now grown to more than 9,000 residents, and its descendants — which include inventors, NASA scientists and NFL players — are working to preserve the neighborhood's legacy.If you watch: The series will stream starting Feb. 15 on Crackle, LG and PLEX TV. Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.
Snipes and DJ Khaled to Open a ‘We the Best’ Concept Store in Miami
Snipes is teaming up with DJ Khaled on a new store concept in Miami. The sneaker retailer’s CEO, Sven Voth, said in a release that the “We The Best Snipes” store is set to open on Miami’s Collins Avenue, which is in the heart of South Florida. The new store will feature Snipes apparel and exclusive merchandise, live DJ entertainment and apparel created by local designers. The music mogul was named chief creative officer of Snipes in 2019 and has collaborated with the retailer on previous store openings and events. The news comes as Snipes carries out a plan to grow its U.S....
sflcn.com
Urban Voices Brings Our Culture Alive at the16th Annual Reading Festival
SOUTH FLORIDA – Urban Voices brings the urban roots of our culture alive through dance, music, poetry, and real-life stories at the 16th Annual Reading Festival put on by the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
This 1920s Miami Casita Was Eclectically Decorated for Just $2,700
Patience is a virtue. Good things come to those who wait. These proverbs may be trite, but for architect and interior designer Mariella Tzakis, they combined into a design ethos that guided her to find and then decorate her historical Miami abode. When Mari and her partner—in both life and in their architecture and design practice, Tropica—Josh Ehrlich decided to move from New York City to Mari’s hometown during the pandemic, she had a specific sort of premonition. “I kept telling Josh, ‘I know we’re going to find a blue house with shutters and a checkered floor.’”
WSVN-TV
Dog fighting for his life at animal rescue in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved and loaded with parasites. Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.
BET
Miami’s Black Affairs Board Chair Apologizes To Florida Governor After Board Member Called Him ‘Racist’
Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board apologized Friday (Feb. 3) to Gov. Ron DeSantis days after a member called him a racist, explaining that the member’s comment didn’t reflect the views of the entire group. “Words matter,” Pierre Rutledge, leader of the community advocacy group, said at...
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist collides with driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist and a car were on a crash course. The accident sent one person to the hospital. It happened along Hollywood Boulevard and 28th Avenue, Friday morning,. Police are investigating the crash. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
The Mermaid Queen to Open in Hollywood
The family behind old local favorite The Taco Spot is making their culinary return
XXXTentacion’s friend describes rapper’s fatal shooting
By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A family friend of the rapper XXXTentacion broke down Tuesday as he told jurors how he and the rapper were ambushed by armed robbers as they drove away from a motorcycle shop, how he fled in fear and then heard the gunshots that killed the... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
Miami-Dade's first Black judge left lasting legacy
MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...
